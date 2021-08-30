Aurion Resumes Drilling on its Projects in Finland

ST. JOHNS, Aug. 30, 2021 - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces the restart of diamond core drilling on its wholly owned Risti and Launi Properties in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Commencement of diamond core drilling program

Drilling has resumed on Aurion's wholly owned properties, following a seasonal summer break in Finland. For the second half of 2021, the drill program is designed to test the continuity of the mineralized zones at the NW and Gap Zone targets as well as following up on the recently identified zones of gold mineralization in gabbro and other lithologies at the Aamurusko discovery. Drilling is also planned to test several regional targets within the Risti and Launi Properties. The program is a continuation of the 10,000-metre drill program announced in April of this year.

Other exploration activities

Aurion is also planning to recommence its property-wide base of till sampling program. An update on the till and base of till program performed during the first half of 2021 is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Company has recently completed a drone magnetic survey covering the western part of the Risti Property. The survey is expected to provide high quality data sets to support the interpretation of lithologies and structures on an unexplored part of the Risti Property.

Comments

"Aurion looks forward to an active second half of 2021." commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "Drill programs will be aimed at expanding the footprint of our ongoing discoveries as well as testing selected regional targets in search of new discoveries. We will also continue generative activities within the highly prospective, unexplored parts of the Risti and Launi Properties."

