Chesapeake Files PEA Technical Report and Provides Metates Update

Vancouver, August 30, 2021 - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project - Phase 1" with an effective date of August 30, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.chesapeakegold.com).

Project Update:

The Company has shipped the selected drill core samples from Metates to the lab in Vancouver to begin metallurgical testwork in September. The Company will prioritize the intrusive and intrusive breccia portions of the Metates orebody with results of the testwork to be released on an ongoing basis. First results are expected in early Q1 2022.

Alan Pangbourne, CEO of Chesapeake Gold, added, "To prepare for a large and extensive metallurgical testwork program on recently drilled core, the Company set up a procedural trial on previous Metates core that had been held in storage. The composite being tested was an intrusive ore sample crushed to a nominal size of P80 = 13 mm. The column photos of the ore show a distinct change in colour, from gray to yellow-brown as it oxidizes from the heap leach technology. We look forward to monitoring and proving the sulphide heap leach technology is a viable process alternative for Metates."





About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition, and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with measured and indicated resources of 1,365 million tonnes grading 0.5 grams per tonne gold and 12.8 grams per tonne silver, representing over 20 million ounces of gold and 560 million ounces of silver.

Chesapeake also has developed an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates. In addition, the Company owns 74% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") which owns the Talapoosa gold project in Nevada.

