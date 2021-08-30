RT Minerals Corp. Appoints Director

Vancouver, August 30, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Doug Andrews, BSc, MSc, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Andrews has over 40 years experience as an independent exploration geologist in the mining and petroleum industries. He received his BSc at McMaster University (Thesis - The Concentration and Distribution of Gold in the Catharine Tholeiitic Basalt and Andesite Sequence, Catharine Township, Kirkland Lake, Ontario), and his MSc from the University of Manitoba (Thesis - The Petrology, Chemistry and Sulphide Mineralization of the Dixie Lake Cu, Zn, Ag Prospects, Red Lake, Ontario).

Mr. Andrews began his mining career with Cominco Ltd., Selection Trust and Petromet Resources Ltd. and currently provides geologic consulting services to several private and public exploration companies throughout the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. He is a strategic advisor for Visible Gold Mines Inc. and worked extensively with Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. since 2016 on the Nelligan deposit. Mr. Andrews has also recently provided geologic services to RT Minerals Corp. on the Link-Catharine property and on the contiguous 102 sq km Catharine Gold Inc. ground controlled by RTM and situated approximately 22 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 64,742,988 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19,950,000 shares are held in escrow to be released over a three year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 sq km Catharine claim block. The above properties are located approximately 22 km SSE of the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

