White Rock Minerals Ltd: Strong Additions to the White Rock Board

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul and Chris to the Board of White Rock on 27 August 2021. Paul and Chris were Directors of AuStar Gold Ltd ('AuStar'). The Merger of White Rock and AuStar was implemented on 23 August 2021.Paul McNallyMr McNally has more than 30 years of experience in business strategy and management encompassing every facet of establishing private companies, business development, fiscal control, people leadership and corporate growth through to mergers and joint ventures with both private and publicly listed entities.He has served on the Board of a number of industry associations and has been a business advisor and mentor to numerous small to medium-sized businesses for more than 10 years.Christopher WellesleyLord Wellesley is a highly experienced banking and capital markets executive with board and not-forprofit expertise, comprising three decades of senior roles within tier-one institutions in London and Hong Kong, working with clients in the resources, energy and funds management sectors. In addition, Chris has an extensive network of senior, key relationships across the UK capital markets as well as demonstrated capital raising, corporate and financial markets expertise and a deep commitment to, and involvement in, a range of private philanthropic activities.Managing Director and CEO, Matt Gill said:"We warmly welcome the addition of Paul and Chris, and the skills and networks that they bring to the Board of White Rock at this exciting stage of development for the business, as we look to deliver the deep latent value in the Woods Point Gold Project, whilst continuing to advance our large Red Mountain silver-rich zinc VMS and IRGS gold project in Alaska, and our advanced gold and silver project at Mt Carrington in NSW."





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au