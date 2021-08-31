Harfang is drilling 3,500 m on its Serpent Project (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 - Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce that a drilling program has commenced on its 100% owned Serpent Project located in Eeyou Istchee - James Bay (Qu?bec). This second diamond drill campaign consists of 3,500 m (initially-planned at 2,500 m) that will mainly test a series of high priority targets up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly where surface gold showings and drilled auriferous shear zones are known (Figure 1). Other newly developed targets will be drill-tested.



The drilling program was initiated around the marshland area directly up-ice of the >8 km2 gold-in-till anomaly where many drillholes done during winter 2021 hit gold intervals (Figure 2). Table 1 lists the most significant gold intercepts obtained during that maiden campaign (4,336 m; 27 drillholes). Known gold intervals will be drilled laterally and at depth on approximately 50 m centers.

Table 1. Most significant gold intervals (metal factor >5) from the winter 2021 drill program.

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)* Au (g/t) Uncut SER-21-002 17.00 17.70 0.70 47.10** 112.55 127.75 15.20 1.44 including 112.55 114.00 1.45 6.74 including 126.00 127.75 1.75 4.20 SER-21-011 5.50 6.50 1.00 5.61 SER-21-013 5.50 13.00 7.50 3.47 including 6.25 9.45 3.20 6.98 SER-21-017 178.40 198.00 19.60 1.19*** including 190.20 196.10 5.90 3.61 SER-21-020 84.30 91.00 6.70 1.07 104.85 106.80 1.95 3.81 SER-21-023 23.80 25.60 1.80 4.51 163.10 164.60 1.50 5.56 SER-21-027 97.70 101.70 4.00 2.55

*The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

** Metallic sieve result which includes 247 g/t Au (coarse fraction) and 29.5 g/t Au (fine fraction).

*** New calculated interval.

We recall that mineralized zones are mainly hosted in sheared mafic dykes and diorite associated with quartz veins. Gold grades are dominantly explained by coarse and free gold grains in rocks containing minor sulfides (typically <2% pyrite). Gold occurrences at surface and in drillholes appear to be controlled by two sets of structural corridors. The more extensive one refers to a series of pluri-kilometric and sub-parallel lineaments striking approximately N285?, and included into the Stu structural domain. The other network is defined by multiple NE-SW (N230?-250?) shear zones hosting the major gold showings on the property (e.g. Moby-Dick, 7.78 g/t Au over 6.15 m).

Ongoing Surface Program

Our field crew is active on the Serpent Project since early June combining prospecting, mechanical trenching, channel sampling and soil sampling. A total of 28 trenches were completed allowing the discovery of the largest shear zone and quartz vein system on the property so far (Figure 3). That structure, named Tetras, strikes into a N230? direction and was outlined over more than 1 km. It is located 250 m northwest of the sub-parallel Moby-Dick structure. The soil (B-horizon) survey is designed to extend the previous one which returned impressive gold values (up to 1.54 g/t Au) over the gold-in-till anomaly. Prospecting and geochemical surveys (soil and till) will also be conducted during fall. Analytical results from summer activities will be disclosed as they become available.

Harfang considers that new gold-rich zones have yet to be discovered underneath and in the vicinity of the marshland since the gold-rich nature of glacial sediments has not yet been explained. LaSalle Exploration recently disclosed high gold grades along the Goldhawk structure which most likely extends into our property (see news release "Radisson Property Goldhawk Zone Extended, Grab Samples to 90 g/t Gold, Two Parallel Gold Zones Discovered" dated August 24, 2021). This finding opens up a new interesting sector at Serpent for further prospecting and potential drilling.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Fran?ois Huot, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Quality control

Rock samples discussed in this press release were sent to ALS (Val-d'Or, Qu?bec) to be analyzed for gold and 33 other chemical elements. Gold was analyzed by atomic absorption following fire assaying on a 30-g sample fraction (Au-AA23). Other elements were analyzed using the four-acid ICP-AES method (ME-ICP61). Samples with >3 g/t Au were reanalyzed with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Metallic sieve analyses followed the Au-SCR21 procedure. Sample preparation and analytical determination were performed in various ALS laboratories.

The sampling procedures and the quality control followed protocols developed by Harfang and ALS. Preliminary data interpretation was done by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Qu?bec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

