American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Intersects 972.0 Meters of 1.265 g/t Gold EQ Including 405.0 Meters of 1.439 g/t Gold EQ and 456.0 Meters of 1.352 g/t Gold EQ in Step-Out Drill Hole GS-21-113 at the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek, B.C.'s Gold

Cardston, August 31, 2021 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to present the second set of results from the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm Deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek. The project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and is on-trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit. Exploration at Treaty Creek is ongoing at Goldstorm and Eureka zones with six diamond drills now fully crewed. Results have recently been received from MSA Labs for nine diamond drill holes, which are presented below.

Treaty Creek drilling highlights include:

An exceptional extension of the 300 Horizon and CS600 to the northeast in hole GS-21-113 that contains 972.0 meters (m) of 1.265 g/t AuEq including 456.0 m of 1.352 g/t AuEq in the 300 Horizon and 405.0 m of 1.439 g/t AuEq in CS-600.

Strong, consistent mineralization in GS-21-112 which further extends DS-5 to the northwest with 219.0 m of 1.287 g/t AuEq including 79.5 m of 2.079 g/t AuEq or 156.0 m of 1.557 g/t AuEq.

Mineralization of the 300 Horizon in GS-21-111 totals 613.5 m of 0.869 g/t AuEq, which included an enriched section of 120.0 m averaging 1.974 g/t AuEq within 351.0 m of 1.253 g/t AuEq.

Near-surface gold mineralization continues along the SW trend for over a kilometer at Perfect Storm as PS-21-06 encountered 118.6 m of 0.721 g/t AuEq including 59.9 m of 0.927 g/t AuEq. The mineralized system appears to be gaining strength towards the Iron Cap Deposit approximately three kilometers to the southwest.

Strong copper mineralization was observed within CS-600 domain in GS-21-113 with 405 m averaging 0.618% Cu (6179 ppm Cu), with an enriched zone of 273 m averaging 0.845% Cu (8436 ppm Cu).

Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth as drilling continues.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are extremely pleased with our continued success with our step-out drilling. Our goal is to find the limits to the Goldstorm Deposit and to advance the resources from our Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.41 million gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces of Measured and Indicated grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and 7.9 million AuEq ounces of Inferred grading 0.79 g/t AuEq. We continue to intercept exceptional mineralization within the defined domains and consistently identify extensions to these domains particularly to the northeast and northwest as well as at depth. Due to the recent success with the Goldstorm results, drilling at the Perfect Storm Zone has been delayed as all drills are now required at Goldstorm to attempt to complete the planned drilling. As well, once we finish the current drill hole in progress at Eureka, that rig will be moved to Goldstorm to continue the step-out drilling to the northeast. We are very excited with the results from PS-21-06 at the Perfect Storm Zone as we again encountered significant near-surface gold mineralization, with 118.6 meters averaging 0.721 g/t AuEq, containing an uppermost portion averaging 0.927 g/t AuEq over 59.9 meters. We will plan for continued drilling at Perfect Storm once we delineate the northeastern limits to the Goldstorm Deposit. All three wide-spaced drill holes hit significant gold mineralization at Perfect Storm and have indicated gold mineralization along the SW axis for more than a kilometer. Only a very small portion of the Perfect Storm magnetic anomaly has been tested."

Walter Storm, President and CEO, states: "We are very excited to see the continuation of these exceptional drill results from our resource definition and exploration drilling program at Goldstorm. The northeastern step-out drilling of the 300 Horizon, CS-600 and DS-5 domains continues to demonstrate the robust nature of the Goldstorm Deposit. We continue to expand the size of the deposit with some of the best gold and copper results obtained to-date on the project. We expect this to translate to an upgrade of our mineral resource estimate. The results at Perfect Storm are very encouraging as well, since all three, 300-meter step-out holes hit a portion of the mineralized system. The potential for discovery of yet another large gold system at Perfect Storm remains great and our aggressive 300-meter step-out drilling to the southwest will continue as soon as we can add to our drilling personnel."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, states: "Another amazing set of Treaty Creek drill results including the best intercept to date and the continued expansion of the Goldstorm. The enriched copper zone within the CS-600 zone is significant and adds additional blue sky potential to the project.

Everyone associated with the project has done an exceptional job and is to be congratulated on this continued effort and success."

The complete list of composited drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drill holes reported in this news release.

Table l: Results Goldstorm Zone and Perfect Storm Zone Press Release August 30th, 2021

Section Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ (g/t) A - 320 GS-21-106* 300H 73.50 93.00 19.50 0.754 2.81 423 0.792



300H 177.00 214.50 37.50 0.441 2.37 159 0.487



300H 291.00 429.00 138.00 0.488 2.10 101 0.525



including 300.00 343.50 43.50 0.551 3.14 211 0.613



AND 390.00 427.50 37.50 0.639 3.11 47 0.681 A - 320 GS-21-106-W1 300H 0.00 354.00 354.00 0.717 2.06 169 0.761



including 106.50 316.50 210.00 0.868 2.02 124 0.906



AND 220.50 316.50 96.00 1.258 2.40 147 1.304 B - 320 GS-21-111 300H 193.50 807.00 613.50 0.802 2.75 299 0.869



including 324.00 675.00 351.00 1.154 4.32 409 1.253



AND 325.50 445.50 120.00 1.831 4.50 772 1.974



CS600 1123.50 1210.50 87.00 0.609 2.32 2315 0.910



DS5 1317.00 1398.00 81.00 0.606 1.57 209 0.649 116+50 NE GS-21-112 DS5 858.00 1077.00 219.00 1.115 11.70 295 1.287



including 891.00 1047.00 156.00 1.383 11.88 298 1.557



AND 967.50 1047.00 79.50 1.831 16.57 439 2.076 116+50 NE GS-21-113 300H + CS600 255.00 1227.00 972.00 0.91 3.66 2647 1.265



including 255.00 711.00 456.00 1.301 3.34 101 1.352



AND 552.00 699.00 147.00 2.555 7.04 78 2.646



including 822.00 1227.00 405.00 0.654 4.64 6179 1.439



AND 892.50 1165.50 273.00 0.771 5.50 8436 1.833 B - 320 GS-21-115 300H 114.50 254.00 139.50 0.557 1.85 98 0.590



including 210.50 254.00 43.50 0.682 3.34 145 0.738





402.50 852.50 450.00 0.644 2.85 122 0.691



including 402.50 512.00 109.50 1.078 3.41 220 1.144



AND 612.50 659.00 46.50 0.98 1.54 114 1.012



AND 819.50 852.50 33.00 1.007 2.44 89 1.046 83+00 NE PS-21-04

174.00 193.50 19.50 0.532 1.06 124 0.559



AND 244.50 258.00 13.50 0.131 1.68 1291 0.303



AND 340.50 356.75 16.25 0.322 1.21 128 0.351 80+00 NE PS-21-05

105.00 142.50 37.50 0.291 0.879 59.66 0.308



AND 241.50 259.50 18.00 0.292 1.36 123 0.322



AND 277.50 291.00 13.50 0.297 0.98 149 0.327 77+50 NE PS-21-06

43.60 162.20 118.60 0.664 3.96 95 0.721



including 43.60 103.50 59.90 0.844 6.09 105 0.927



AND 310.70 329.50 18.80 0.486 2.91 266 0.552



AND 390.00 421.50 31.50 0.957 2.50 442 1.039 * Hole shut down due to deviation and wedged to reach target (GS-21-106-W1) All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 30th, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) A - 320 GS-21-106 428354.6 6272668.5 1301.3 295 -50 429 A - 320 GS-21-106-W1 428193.4 6272743.6 1060.9 300 -53 972 B - 320 GS-21-111 428417.6 6272839.1 1323.4 300 -70 1431 116+50 NE GS-21-112 429083.6 6273171.3 1223.9 295 -88 1107 115+50 NE GS-21-113 428781.3 6273288.3 1344.9 295 -65 1500.55 B - 320 GS-21-115 428417.3 6272839.3 1323.4 300 -60 895.7 83+00 NE PS-21-04 427014.6 6270585.7 1530.8 295 -88 531 80+00 NE PS-21-05 426695.7 6270400.6 1562.0 295 -88 525 77+50 NE PS-21-06 426388.3 6270330.0 1609.8 295 -88 522

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

