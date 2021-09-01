Glen Eagle Resources Provides Update for Private Placement

Montreal, August 31, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) provides an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Corporation at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") conditional approval, the Corporation updates term of the Offering as each Unit of the Offering is comprised of one common share of the Corporation (each a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.085 per Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date the Units are issued.

ABOUT GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and the central America area.

For more information, please contact:

Jean Labrecque

President

1-514-808-9807

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.