Talisker Provides Update on Initial Phase of Drilling at Golden Hornet

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing Phase 1 exploratory diamond drill program at its Golden Hornet Gold Project located in the Kootenay Mining District of south-central British Columbia. The Company previously announced the receipt of a three-year area-based notice of work permit and the initiation of diamond drilling with a fully funded exploratory phase of 12 diamond drill holes, totalling approximately 3,000 metres (see press release dated August 25, 2021).

Phase 1 drilling is targeting high-grade quartz-sulphide veins, breccias and stockwork sampled during last year's greenfields program. The first four diamond drill holes intercepted zones of high density stockwork sulfide veins, mineralized tourmaline breccias, and semi-massive sulfides hosted in fractured sheeted quartz veins hosted within strongly silica-sericite-pyrite altered diorite composition intrusive rocks.

Key Points:

First Four diamond drill holes intersected broad zones of sheeted and stockwork sulfide veining as well as semi-massive to massive sulfide hosted within fractured quartz veins and tourmaline breccias forming zones up to 3 metres wide.

Each hole drilled to date has intercepted significant intervals of mineralization and conforms mineralization identified at surface to a depth of approximately 300 metres.

Sulfide mineralization is dominated by a pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite assemblage.

The mineralized system is controlled by series of sheeted and stockwork quartz veins hosted within a Jurassic intrusive complex and disseminated mineralization and is associated with a large hornfels contact envelope.

Ongoing Phase 1 of the 3,000 metre drill program testing strongly mineralized footprint of 650m x 300m north-west trending sheeted vein system in the Hornet Zone.

Subsequent drilling will test a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly, defined by Talisker in 2020 and centered about the Hornet Zone.

Historic surface samples at the Hornet Zone are highlighted by 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2m, 27 g/t Au over 2.0m and 4.17 g/t over 14m 1 .

. Drill results are expected within four to five weeks.

Program Highlights

A total of 1,457m of exploration diamond drilling has been completed to date in four drill holes collared from individual pad locations.

Drill Hole Total

Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation GH-DDH-21-001 351 060 -45 363436 5478599 1106 GH-DDH-21-002 315 060 -45 363482 5478706 1073 GH-DDH-21-003 360 060 -55 363386 5478686 1114 GH-DDH-21-004 431 060 -60 363278 5478640 1139

Table 1: Drillhole Collar Summary Information

1 The Company notes that these selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at the Hornet Zone given limited drilling was completed within the Project.

Hole Descriptions

GH-DDH-21-001:

5% total visual sulphide content over top 98m. Pyrite +/- pyrrhotite stockworks and sheeted veins and disseminations.

Zones of high density sheeted and stockwork sulphide veining (>10 vein count per metre): 0m-98m, 108m-171m, 183m-192m, 216m-228m, 243m-255m.

Massive sulfides hosted in fractured quartz veins and tourmaline breccias; 15cm at 90m, 10cm at 91m, 50cm at 168.9m.

GH-DDH-21-002

Zones of high density sheeted and stockwork sulphide veining (>10 vein count per metre): 75m-92m, 165m-175m, 189m-199m.

Massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite +/- chalcopyrite sulphides hosted in fractured and brecciated quartz veins and tourmaline breccias; 15cm at 33m, 79m, 81m, and 283m.

GH-DDH-21-003

6% total visual sulphide content over top 200m. Pyrite +/- pyrrhotite disseminations, stockworks and sheeted veins.

Vein or breccia hosted pryrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite mineralized zones 127m-136, 193m-195m, 209m-212m, 218m-219, 233m-236m, 248m-255m.

Massive sulfides hosted in fractured quartz veins and tourmaline breccias; 15cm at 94m, 116m, 184m, 20cm at 312m and 30cm at 313m.

GH-DDH-21-004

3% total visual sulphide content over top 300m. Strong pyrite +/- pyrrhotite disseminations, stockworks, and sheeted veins.

Zone of high density sheeted and stockwork sulphide veining from 0m to 225m in contact zone with hornfels metasediments and altered diorite intrusive

Strong zones of silica-pyrite brecciation and veining hosting >5% pyrite-pyrrhotite at 88m-103m, 133m-134m, 141m-146m, 207m-208m, 216m-217m, 267m-269m and 345m-386m including 3.4m semi-massive to massive pyrite-pyrrhotite breccia zone at 353.9m

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are very pleased that the first four drill holes at the Hornet Zone have all intercepting significant sulphide and silica mineralization at depth confirming the potential for a robust gold-bearing hydrothermal system at Golden Hornet. With assay results expected in a little over a month we will be testing the mineralised footprint with 200m step out holes."

The Hornet Zone represents a conceptual intrusion related gold system (IRGS) where mineralization and alteration intensity are controlled by localized structures, lithologic contacts, and pre-mineralizing event veins and breccias providing permeable conduits for later ore forming hydrothermal fluids. The Hornet Zone exhibits strong alteration zonation decreasing inboard into the host diorite unit from silica+/-biotite-sericite to sericite-chlorite +/- epidote. Strong continuity of mineralized breccia and vein zones is observed between drill holes. Mineralized structures are pierced at roughly orthogonal angles to drill core axis and therefore true width of intersected intervals are estimated to be 80-90% of observed widths.

Historic trenching in the Hornet Zone returned channel samples of 22.1 g/t Au over 5.2m, 17 g/t Au over 2.0m, 4.17 g/t Au over 14m2. In addition, broad halos of mineralization surrounding the veins returned intercepts of 1.9 g/t Au over 21m, 1.23 g/t Au over 12.5m, 1.32 g/t Au over 17.0m and 0.96 g/t gold over 14m. The main NW trending high-grade gold veins at the Hornet Zone outcrop continuously over a 500m x 300m area. Low grade gold mineralization occurs in stockwork sulphide veinlets between major sheeted vein sets that represent additional opportunity for bulk tonnage potential. B-Horizon soil sampling conducted by Talisker in 2020 defined a 2.8km by 1.3km gold soil anomaly (98th percentile) centered on the Hornet Zone.

2 The Company notes that these selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at the Hornet Zone given limited drilling was completed within the Project.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

