OTC Markets Group Welcomes Galantas Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Galantas Gold Corp. (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF), the owner and recent operator of a gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Galantas Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Galantas Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GALKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Galantas Gold Corp.

Galantas owns a gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. A metals concentrate is produced by safe, non-toxic processing and sold under contract to a well regulated smelter. The mine has now received planning permits to continue to mine underground and underground development is now underway. The mine has completed part of a drilling exploration program with a significant increase in resources discovered and intends to continue that program.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

