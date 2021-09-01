Surge Battery Metals Begins Exploration Program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project

Sept 1 - Vancouver, BC - Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI) (OTC:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it has begun its fall exploration program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project in Northern Vancouver Island, 15 km southwest of Port Hardy, British Columbia. The claims are located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine which was responsible for extracting 345 million metric tonnes @ 0.41% Cu, 0.017% Mo, 0.19 g/t Au, and 1.4 g/t Ag. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

The following quotes contain historical estimates on the Property and has been obtained from The B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines Minfile records for MINFILE No 092L 209 which states: "In 1929, 0.9 tonnes of ore was shipped from the property, grading 514.2 grams per tonne Silver and 7.3 per cent Copper (Malcolm, 1969). A chip sample collected across 1.8 metres in 1926 assayed trace gold, 418.2 grams per tonne Silver, 2.0 per cent Copper, 0.8 per cent lead and 10.0 per cent Zinc (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1926)."

"Sampling in 2007 from trenching returned values of 581.7 g/tonne Silver (16.97 oz./ton), 4.42% Copper, 0.13% Lead, 8.97% Zinc from the skarn deposit. Metallurgical testing indicates that flotation gives high recovery rates for Silver and Copper. Discussions have been initiated regarding shipping a 10,000 tonne bulk sample to the Myra Falls mill" (J.T Shearer P.Geol report 2013).

Summary of the Fall 2021 Preliminary Work Program

The property was visited by Johan Shearer, Project QP, on July16, 2021 and is accessible by gravel road. The principal purpose of the visit was to:

- review the overall accessibility of the property, - meet with local government and first nations representatives, - engage local exploration service providers, - confirm current permits and requirements, - conduct modest field work in terms of soil sampling and assaying surface rocks, outcrops and previous exploration tailings, and - conduct the necessary investigation for the completion of a new N.I. #43-101 Technical Report.

Soil and Rock Samples were sent to the ALS Global testing lab for analysis. Once the initial assaying is complete a N.I. #43-101 Technical Report will be completed with a recommended work program. The Company anticipates that this initial assay testing will be completed within October 2021, and the N.I. #43-101 Technical Report filed by November 2021.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Surge President & CEO states: "Northern Vancouver Island has had a strong history of mineral exploration and mining, but it remains relatively underexplored, meaning there is plenty of blue-sky potential for today's mining companies. Apart from the previously mined BHP deposit, there are a number of large copper porphyry occurrences which, taken together, have a reported Life of Mine metal production of 2.35 billion pounds of Copper (indicated resource), 4.0 million ounces of Gold (indicated resource) and 55 million pounds of molybdenum (Source: Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.) Surge management sees strong potential for the exploration and discovery of an attractive mineral deposit in this environment. I believe we can greatly expand on the known mineral resource at the Caledonia property. The potential of the area is exciting for me personally and we believe for our investors as well."

Qualified Person

Johan T. Shearer M.Sc., P.Geo. (BC & Ontario) FSEG is a qualified person as defined by NI# 43 - 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company has acquired 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance. The Acquisition is subject to Exchange approval.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

Surge Battery Metals Inc. has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven (7) mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island.

British Columbia Nickel Project

Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims

The Mount Sidney Williams area Hard Nickel Claim Groups, covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project groups in the Mount Sidney Williams area, and entire Nickel 100 Claim Group, covering 8659 hectares in the Mitchell Range area. All six claims included in the transaction are held 100% by Nickel Rock, and three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the Hard Nickel 4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the Nickel 100 Claim Group. Subject to TSXV Approval, Surge will own an 80% interest in the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims, with Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: NICL) retaining the remaining 20% interest.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward?looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward?looking. Forward?looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward?looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.