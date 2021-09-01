Harfang Announces Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 - Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: HAR) announces that Mr. Fran?ois Goulet resigns as President and Chief Executive Officer of Harfang, effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Goulet leaves his position as director of the Corporation, effective September 1, 2021.



"I am very proud of all my accomplishments at Harfang and the Corporation can count on my full cooperation to facilitate the transition to my successor" said Mr. Goulet. The Board of directors will immediately begin recruiting a new person to act as President and CEO of Harfang, in replacement of Mr. Goulet, starting January 2022.

Mr. Andr? Gaumond, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared: "I would like to acknowledge Fran?ois' great contribution since Harfang's inception in 2016. Under Fran?ois' leadership, Harfang has raised over $17.5 million in financings and secured a very promising portfolio of properties, including the Serpent project. Thanks to his continuous efforts, Harfang can now look forward to the future with great confidence, and we are very grateful to him."

The Corporation also announces that effective September 1, 2021, Mr. Vincent Dub?-Bourgeois has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors. Mr. Dub?-Bourgeois will also act as Chair of the Compensation and Governance Committee.

Mr. Dub?-Bourgeois currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a director of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV : SPOT; OTCQX : SPOFF). He was previously employed by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) and Noront Resources Ltd. He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Ottawa. Mr. Dub?-Bourgeois is the Founder of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp., a leading company in machine learning and artificial intelligence in the mineral exploration space. GoldSpot has a $126 million market capitalization and approximately $60 million in cash and working capital.

"We are extremely pleased that Vincent will be joining our Board", said Mr. Andr? Gaumond, Chairman of the Board. "With his experience and expertise, Vincent will have a significant and positive impact on Harfang."

"I am extremely excited to join Harfang, a leading explorer in Quebec with the recent discovery at Serpent. I am excited with the quality of the assets and discovery potential within Harfang projects. I look forward working with the existing board and management team" added Mr. Dub?-Bourgeois.

The appointment of Mr. Dub?-Bourgeois is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Qu?bec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang's periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

