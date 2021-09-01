CanAlaska Uranium Expresses Gratitude to Kathleen Kennedy Townsend for Her Service as a Director

Joins Biden Administration as Secretary's Representative on Retirement and Pension Issues for the Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh

Vancouver, September 1, 2021 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that the Honorable Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Director at The Rock Creek Group and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003, has stepped down from the CanAlaska Board of Directors.

"For the past seven years, Kathleen has been a key member of the Board, including her service as multiple committee's chair. I want to thank Kathleen for her valuable counsel, tremendous contributions, and unwavering support for CanAlaska," commented Peter Dasler, President of CanAlaska. "On behalf of our Board, we wish Kathleen the very best in her important new endeavor as she joins the Biden administration in the U.S. Department of Labor."

Kathleen Townsend commented: "The team at CanAlaska have given me the great honor of serving on the Board. I saw strong, self-confident men in action. Mining is a tough business. It takes faith, smarts and wits. CanAlaska has it all. I have faith that they will succeed."

Ms. Townsend has a long history of accomplishments in the public and private sectors. She was the State of Maryland's first woman Lieutenant Governor. She had responsibility for a multibillion-dollar budget and oversight of major cabinet departments. Before her 1995 election, Ms. Townsend served in the U.S. Department of Justice as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the United States. She led the planning to put 100,000 police officers into communities and initiated the Police Corps, a program to give college scholarships to young people who pledge to work as police officers for four years after graduating. Ms. Townsend has also been a Managing Director at the Rock Creek Group, a Washington, DC-based investment advisor. Earlier in her career, Ms. Townsend served as the founder and director of the Maryland Student Service Alliance.

Ms. Townsend is an honors graduate of Harvard University and earned her law degree from the University of New Mexico and has received 12 honorary degrees. She is a member of the bar in Maryland, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and is also a certified broker-dealer and author.

Other News

The Company is currently drilling on its West McArthur Joint Venture Project in the 42 Zone discovery area, a joint venture with Cameco Corporation.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

