Montero Terminates Isabella East Option Agreement

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 - Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) has given notice to terminate its option agreement over the Isabella East property which previously made up part of its Isabella gold-silver project in Chile. Assay results from 9 diamond drill holes (ISB20-11 to ISB20-19) testing vein targets on the Isabella East concessions were disappointing where no further work or property payments are justified. The Company is continuing to explore its remaining 85% and 100% owned Isabella exploration concessions which are only subject to yearly maintenance payments.



The Isabella district is host to an extensive system of mineralized quartz veins located at the granite sediment contact. The quartz veins at surface are often associated with elevated gold and silver values which also occur within sericite and pyrite altered leucogranite. The Company is currently carrying out additional mapping and sampling within the volcanic package on the eastern portion of its concessions. The Company has elected to abandon drill testing of the sedimentary target. The Company will provide updates on the next phase of exploration as they become available.

Qualified Person

This press release was reviewed and approved by Sr. Marcial Vergara B.Sc. who is resident of Chile and a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 and a technical advisor to Montero.

About Montero

Montero is a junior exploration company focused on finding, exploring, and advancing significant gold deposits in Chile. The Company is in the process of relinquishing its portfolio of battery metal projects in Africa to focus on gold opportunities in Chile. Montero's board of directors and management have an impressive track record of successfully discovering and advancing precious metal projects. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 38,647,485 shares outstanding.

