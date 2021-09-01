Rock Tech Lithium Inc. engagiert Evercore als Finanz- und Kapitalmarktberater
14:55 Uhr | IRW-Press
Vancouver, 1. September 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") hat die Evercore Group L.L.C. ("Evercore") beauftragt, als Finanz- und Kapitalmarktberater des Unternehmens zu fungieren.
"Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Evercore bei der Verwirklichung unseres Ziels, ein führender Lithiumhydroxid-Produzent zu werden", sagt Dirk Harbecke, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium.
"Die globale Reichweite und die Branchenerfahrung von Evercore wird für unser Management-Team eine wesentliche Bereicherung sein, wenn wir unsere Projekte in Europa und Nordamerika vorantreiben", so Harbecke weiter.
Evercore wird Rock Tech Lithium bei der Schaffung und Bewertung strategischer und finanzieller Alternativen begleiten sowie Finanzierungen organisieren und wird abhängig vom Abschluss der damit verbundenen Transaktionen Honorare erhalten.
Für weitere Informationen, kontaktieren Sie bitte:
Brad Barnett
Corporate Secretary
Rock Tech Lithium Inc.
777 Hornby Street, Suite 600
Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4
Telephone: (778) 358-5200
Facsimile: (604) 670-0033
Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardlooking statements". Forwardlooking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements.
