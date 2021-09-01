Frontier Lithium Adds a Vice-President of Sustainability and External Affairs to its Executive Team

SUDBURY, Sept. 1, 2021 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is focused on the integrated production of lithium chemicals to support the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it has appointed Mr. David Ewing as its Vice President of Sustainability and External Affairs, a newly created position in the Company. Mr. Ewing brings over 20 years of experience in environmental matters and has built effective working relationships with regulatory authorities, Indigenous peoples and local communities throughout his career. He successfully developed a sustainability program recently and led the Indigenous partnerships and regulatory affairs portfolios for Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable, a subsidiary of Brookfield.

"We are thrilled to appoint David to our Executive team. His cross-cutting expertise and his experience in the renewable energy and mining sectors will help advance the strategic direction of our Company, including all mine and chemical production related permitting and the development of our environment, social and governance programs," commented President and CEO Trevor Walker. " Building on our efforts to date concerning permitting and collaboration with Indigenous communities, David's role will ensure that Frontier will continue to foster strong relationships and social impacts as a result of our advancing PAK Lithium Project.

"I look forward to joining Frontier's team, assisting the Company in developing sustainable resources for the electrification of transportation and beyond," said David. "I believe that my experience with project permitting, the advancement of meaningful relationships with communities and the implementation of sustainability programs, including emissions reductions planning will prove pertinent in this regard."

Before joining Brookfield, David held several senior positions in the natural resources sector. He resolved many complex environmental and social issues through collaboration with various parties, such as government regulators, Indigenous peoples, and environmental groups. Additionally, with 15 years of public service experience working for Environment Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Treasury Board, he has gained a strong knowledge of environmental regulations and the invaluable ability to navigate government. Mr. Ewing earned a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Public Administration from Queen's University.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its "Stock Option Plan" it has granted 1,895,000 stock options, to certain employees, officers, directors and strategic advisors. The options are set for a period of five years, expiring on September 1, 2026. The options are priced at $.90 and are subject to regulatory approval.

Frontier Lithium (TSX.V: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) is an emerging world-class fully integrated lithium company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% ownership in the PAK Lithium Project which contains North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resource in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project also has significant upside exploration potential to further increase the lithium resource. Frontier is a pre-production business that is targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium chemicals in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 25% of the Company.

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65 km of the Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits (Pak and Spark) located 2.3 km from each other. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment of a fully-integrated lithium operation utilizing spodumene concentrate generated from the PAK Lithium Project resource to achieve downstream conversion for production of battery-quality lithium chemicals (NI 43-101 Technical report titled "PAK Property" by BBA Engineering Ltd. issued on April 5, 2021) resulted in a post-tax NPV8% of USD $974M with a 21% IRR. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the PAK Lithium Project through two other spodumene bearing discoveries; Bolt pegmatite located between PAK and Spark deposits, as well as Pennock pegmatite, a further 30 km northwest of PAK within the Project claims.

