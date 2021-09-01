African Metals Appoints new CEO and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, September 1, 2021 - African Metals Corp. (the "Company") [TSXV:AFR] announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers to acquire an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The exercise price is based on the closing market price on August 31, 2021 of $0.09 in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies without a discount. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring August 31, 2026. There are no other stock options issued, so these options represent 9.98% of its issued and outstanding share capital. The capitalization of the Company consists of an unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 18,038,681 shares are issued and outstanding.

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board of the Company, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of one year to replace Simeon Tshisangama who has resigned to devote more time to his substantial other interests. Mr. Tshisangama will be remaining in an active leadership role as a director and committee member of the Company.

Mr. O'Donnell is a businessman and lawyer and is primarily involved in the field of corporate finance and securities law. Mr. O'Donnell has an extensive background serving as counsel to, or as a director, officer, or chairman of several successful law firms, private and publicly traded technology, biotechnology, and resource companies with projects located around the globe.

Mr. O'Donnell stated that "the Company is extremely grateful to Mr. Tshisangama for his pivotal role in the Company's recent restructuring and return to fiscal and compliant health. Now that we have been reinstated for trading as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, we intend to move forward in earnest to review our existing mineral exploration project and to examine other opportunities. I would like to personally thank Simeon for his efforts in helping us reach the position we are in today - well-structured, financially secure, and ready for the future." No specific other projects have been identified at this time.

