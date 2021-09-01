Tembo Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

>Vancouver, September 1, 2021 - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") announces the granting of stock options to directors and advisors for the purchase of up to 1,372,000 common shares, at an exercise price of $0.185 per share, for a period of three years.

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project which is located adjacent to African Barrick's 14Moz Bulyanhulu Gold Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,

David Scott

President & CEO

