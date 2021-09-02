Bonterra Intersects 9.4 g/t Au Over 3.3 m, Including 61.7 g/t Au Over 0.5 m From the Ongoing Expansion Drilling at Gladiator

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated assay results from the ongoing expansion diamond drilling program at its Gladiator project. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated mineral resource estimate (the "2021 MRE"), see press release dated June 23, 2021). The ongoing expansion drilling program at Gladiator continues to effectively extend the size of the mineralization and recent data shows encouraging signs of a higher density of veining to the South of the existing Gladiator 2021 MRE.

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 10,000 m per month at its three main gold deposits to expand upon the recently released 2021 MRE. In addition, work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which would utilize the existing Bachelor Mill as a central processing facility is ongoing and is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

Assays from nine expansion diamond drill holes outside the 2021 MRE, have been received since our August 4, 2021 press release. The assay results included in this press release are highlighted by:

Main Zone: 6.6 g/t Au over 3.0 metres ("m"), in hole BA-21-16

North Dipper: 11.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-21-16

North Dipper: 32.6 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole BA-21-17

North Dipper: 3.7 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 11.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 6.0 g/t Au over 3.1 m, including 18.3 g/t Au / 1.0 m in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 5.7 g/t Au over 3.4 m, including 13.6 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 9.4 g/t Au over 3.3 m, including 61.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-21-30

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "The Gladiator deposit is starting to demonstrate early signs of a higher number of occurrences of high-grade material from extension zones to the South of the existing 2021 MRE. The density of the North dipping structures, which are carrying gold mineralization, appears to be increasing to the South. For the remainder of 2021, we will continue to focus our Gladiator exploration efforts on this area of the deposit as we believe we are just beginning to scratch the surface of this highly mineralized zone."





Figure 1 - Gladiator Project - Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95300_071e9d7da4a6ebd5_001full.jpg

Hole BA-21-16 has intersected an eastern extension of the Main Zone returning 6.6 g/t Au over 3.0 m (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section (Hole BA-21-16, BA-21-17) Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95300_071e9d7da4a6ebd5_002full.jpg

Hole BA-21-19 successfully intersected the up-dip extension of several North Dipper zones associated to the Main Zone Corridor (Figure 3). The best intersections returned 3.7 g/t Au over 10.5 m including 11.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m, 6.0 g/t Au over 3.1 m including 18.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 5.7 g/t Au over 3.4 m including 13.6 g/t Au over 1.2 m.

Figure 3 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section (Hole BA-21-19) Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95300_071e9d7da4a6ebd5_003full.jpg

Results from hole BA-21-30 (9.4 g/t Au over 3.3 m including 61.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m) highlight the presence of a new high grade north dipping structure located south east of the gladiator deposit (Figure 1 and 4).

Figure 4 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section (Hole BA-21-30) Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/95300_071e9d7da4a6ebd5_004full.jpg

Gladiator Deposit Geology

The Gladiator deposit consists of a set of shear hosted sub-vertical quartz veins oriented at 60 degrees azimuth and are spatially associated with felsic dykes. The zones named spatially from the north-northwest to the south-southeast are: The North Zone, Footwall Zone and the Main Zone. These three zones include several sub-parallel veins interpreted as dislocated folds in sheared structures. The North Dippers Zones consist of secondary shears/fractures occurring in more brittle lithologies within gabbroic sills and a porphyritic felsic intrusive stock situated between the principal sub-vertical shears. They consist of shear/fracture filling quartz veins dipping 45 to 75 degrees to the north and oriented east-west. The North Dippers include the Barbeau Zone, which is one of the most significant zones in size and continuity at the Gladiator deposit. The Rivage Zone is located just north of the North Zone and consists of sub-vertical narrow shear hosted quartz veins. The South Zone consists of a sub-vertical shear hosted veining trending 70 to 80 degrees azimuth that bounds and drags the southern extensions of the North Dipper Zones. The Titan Zone consists of 3 verticals strongly deformed shear hosted veins trending 90 degrees azimuth located about 2 km to the North East of the Gladiator deposit. The South Titan Zones correspond to veins belonging to the sheared corridor that carry the Titan Zone. All the deposit zones have a strong 45 to 50 degree plunge to the northeast and remain open at depth along the northeast plunge (Figures 1 to 4).

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone BA-21-08 to 09 Results Pending BA-21-10 Anomalous Values BA-21-10A 135.4 136.0 0.6 0.6 South Titan 254.0 256.0 2.0 0.7 South Titan BA-21-11 33.0 33.5 0.5 1.0 North Dipper BA-21-11B Anomalous Values BA-21-12 Anomalous Values BA-21-13 to 15 Results Pending BA-21-16 23.0 26.0 3.0 6.6 Main 48.0 54.0 6.0 1.1 North Dipper 59.0 65.3 6.3 2.4 North Dipper 114.0 115.0 1.0 11.8 North Dipper 121.2 123.0 1.8 2.2 North Dipper 124.7 125.4 0.7 0.8 North Dipper 231.0 232.0 1.0 1.6 North Dipper 244.0 245.0 1.0 0.9 North Dipper 285.0 285.5 0.5 3.7 North Dipper 313.0 314.0 1.0 1.1 North Dipper 316.0 319.0 3.0 0.6 North Dipper 334.5 335.0 0.5 7.9 North Dipper BA-21-17 91.5 94.3 2.8 1.2 North Dipper 100.3 103.2 2.9 0.8 North Dipper 105.7 108.9 3.2 0.9 North Dipper 186.6 189.6 3.0 1.9 North Dipper 204.0 207.0 3.0 0.6 North Dipper 237.0 238.1 1.1 3.3 North Dipper 241.1 242.1 1.0 0.8 North Dipper 254.7 256.6 1.9 0.6 North Dipper 261.0 268.8 7.8 0.6 North Dipper 276.1 277.2 1.1 32.6 North Dipper 330.0 331.0 1.0 8.5 North Dipper Including 330.0 330.5 0.5 15.1 344.9 345.4 0.5 1.6 North Dipper 355.0 356.0 1.0 1.3 North Dipper 361.9 362.4 0.5 4.2 North Dipper BA-21-18 to 18A Results Pending BA-21-19 105.0 106.0 1.0 0.6 North Dipper 114.8 125.3 10.5 3.7 North Dipper Including 122.3 125.3 3.0 11.7 179.3 180.2 0.9 0.9 North Dipper 191.0 193.0 2.0 0.8 North Dipper 241.0 244.1 3.1 6.0 North Dipper Including 242.0 243.0 1.0 18.3 254.5 255.5 1.0 0.6 North Dipper 262.0 265.4 3.4 5.7 North Dipper Including 264.2 265.4 1.2 13.6 BA-21-20 Anomalous Values BA-21-20A 21.0 21.8 0.8 0.6 North Dipper 231.1 231.6 0.5 4.0 North Dipper 252.0 253.0 1.0 2.3 North Dipper 305.9 308.3 2.4 0.8 North Dipper 341.0 343.1 2.1 0.8 North Dipper BA-21-21 to 29 Results Pending BA-21-30 125.7 129.0 3.3 9.4 North Dipper Including 127.3 127.8 0.5 61.7

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the Gladiator interpreted zones are as follows: Main, Footwall and North Zones range from at least 50% to 70% of the interval core length; North Dipper Zones range from at least 70% to 100% of the interval core length and the Rivage, South and South Titan Zones range from at least 60% to 80% of the interval core length.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

4) Gold results obtained between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au are represented as anomalous values.

5) Gold results obtained below <0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Gladiator project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Gladiator Project. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

