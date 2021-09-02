Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Stock Option Grants

Kelowna, September 2, 2021 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 7,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share for a five-year term expiring September 2, 2026, certain grants will be subject to vesting terms. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".

