Highlander Silver Announces Board and Management Changes

Vancouver, September 2, 2021 - Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (CNSX:HSLV.CN) (the "Company" or "Highlander") is pleased to announce the appointment of CEO, Ron Stewart to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Stewart has over 30 years of international experience in exploration, project development, operations and as a mining analyst, and brings with him an extensive network of contacts in South America and the international capital markets.

Highlander also announces that Mr. Patrick O'Flaherty has resigned as a Director of the Company to focus on other business commitments. In addition, Mr. Paul Ténière has resigned as President of the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks both Mr. O'Flaherty and Mr. Ténière for their dedicated service and contributions and wish them the best in their future endeavours.

Highlander Silver is led by a Board and management team with a strong track record of achievement in mineral exploration and managing mining companies. The Board includes Phil Anderson, the founder of Highlander who has over 20 years of exploration experience in Peru and South America; Fabian Baker, CEO of Kingsrose Mining Ltd.; Nate Brewer, former VP Exploration Americas for Gold Fields Limited, and Hannah Jin, Director of Corporate Development for VRB Energy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Highlander Silver Corp.

Ron Stewart

President and CEO

Highlander Silver Corp.

810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

(604) 687-2038

info@partumadvisory.com

About Highlander Silver Corp.

Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Alta Victoria silver-polymetallic project in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely. Additional information relating to Highlander Silver Corp. is available on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.