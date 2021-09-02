Menü Artikel
West Vault Announces Resignation of President and CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

02.09.2021  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 2, 2021 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that R. Michael Jones has resigned from the Board of Directors and as the Company's President and CEO, effective September 1, 2021. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Company over the years.

The Company also announces the appointment of Sandy McVey as the Company's CEO on an interim basis. Mr. McVey will retain his role as the Company's COO. He joined the Company in 2012, spearheading the acquisition of the Company's flagship property, the Hasbrouck Gold Project, and has overseen its subsequent permitting, mine design and construction-readiness planning. He has over 30 years' experience in management of underground and surface mines, and mine and heavy civil construction in Canada, USA, UK, and Africa. Mr. McVey is a Professional Mining Engineer and a registered Project Management Professional.

The Board of Directors of the Company is currently in the process of identifying and appointing a new CEO and Director for the Company.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

Located in Nevada, the Hasbrouck Gold Project is permitted for construction and operations. West Vault is focused on maximizing shareholder value for its 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

On behalf of the Board of
West Vault Mining Inc.

Frank Hallam
Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations
Kris Begic
(604) 685 8311/info@westvaultmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of a new director and CEO and the status of the Hasbrouck Gold Project. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95336.


