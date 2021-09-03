ExGen Announces Sulphide zone assays 8.38% over 0.5m

VANCOUVER, Sept. 02, 2021 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company") is pleased to report that Phoenix Copper Ltd. (the Operator of the Empire Mine Project, "Phoenix") has reported the first analytical results from the 2021 Deep Sulphide core drilling program, under the oxide open pit, at the Empire Mine in Idaho, USA ('Empire'). ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. ("Konnex"), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



Program Highlights

• Assay results from the first Hole KXD21-02 intercepts high-grade mineralisation across a suite of metals

Significant intercept of 8.38% copper in the underground sulphides

Copper, gold, silver and zinc mineralisation intercepted in the oxide zone of the proposed open pit



• Hole KXD21-02



Open Pit Oxides



At 86.9 metres ('m') depth 0.8 m of 1.10 grammes per tonne ('g/t') gold, 80.70 g/t silver, 1.44% copper

At 98.1 m depth 0.5 m of 258 g/t silver, 1710 ppm (0.17%) tungsten

At 142.6 m depth 5.0 m of 19.3 g/t silver, 0.77% copper, incl. 1.7 m of 1.1% copper, 1.08% zinc



Underground Sulphides (below 170 m)



At 185.9 m depth 2.0 m of 0.38 g/t gold, 34.38 g/t silver, 2.28% copper

At 187.5 m depth 0.5 m of 1.31 g/t gold, 120.0 g/t silver, 8.38% copper

• Updated open pit resource to include oxide assays in due course

• Anomalous molybdenum and tungsten mineralisation also intercepted

• Sulphide assay results provide verification of the 6% to 8% smelter grades reported from pre-WWII production

• Samples from holes KXD21-03 through KXD21-05 have been shipped for assay to ALS Laboratories in Nevada, USA

• A total of 967 m of the 2021 4,500-metre-deep sulphide program have been completed to date

Core hole KXD21-02, the first core hole of the Deep Sulphide drilling program that reached its targeted depth, not only intercepted high-grade copper, silver, gold, lead and zinc in the sulphide zone, but also intersected good copper, gold, silver and zinc mineralization in the oxide zone from within the proposed copper oxide pit boundary, as it passed through the oxide zone into the sulphides. In addition, the drill hole intercepted anomalous molybdenum and tungsten mineralization. Table 1 includes the interval 173.4 metres to 185.9 metres, which was previously reported as transitioning from 25% to 75% total sulphides identified in the preliminary core logging, shows the increase in metal grades across that zone. The assays show that non-copper bearing sulphides, including pyrite, make up some portion of the total.

KXD21-02 was collared in the near surface oxide deposit and drilled through roughly 170 m of oxide before reaching sulphide mineralization. Assays within the shallower oxide zone include 5.0 m of 19.3 g/t silver and 0.77% copper, including 1.7 m of 1.1% copper, 1.08% zinc, 2.0 m of 0.78 g/t gold, 64.09 g/t silver, and 0.98% copper that included 0.8 m of 1.10 g/t gold, 80.70 g/t silver, 1.44% copper, and 0.5 m of 258 g/t silver and 1710 ppm tungsten. The mineralized values in the oxide zone occur just inside the proposed oxide pit boundary and will be included in an updated oxide resource calculation in Q4 2021. Assays within the sulphide zone include 2.0 m of 0.38 g/t gold, 34.38 g/t silver, 2.28% copper, which includes 0.5 m assaying 1.31 g/t gold, 120.0 g/t silver, and 8.38% copper. Other notable intercepts include 0.2 m of 60.7 g/t silver with 3.61% zinc, and 0.2 metres of 68.40 g/t silver with 2.61% lead and 4.50% zinc. KXD21-02 was completed at a depth of 241 m in unmineralized rock. The true thickness of the intercept has not been defined by the single drillhole but will become more defined with additional drilling.

The mix of metals in the recent assays from KXD21-02 highlights the polymetallic nature of the Empire ore zones. The high-grade nature of the sulphide veins encountered in this drill hole are particularly important as they are verification of the 6% to 8% smelter grades reported from pre-WWII production. KXD21-02 is the first drill hole of this year's planned 4,500 metre Deep Sulphide exploration program. Follow-on drilling will use the geological and assay date from this hole for targeting extensions to this known intercept, as well as targeting other similar zones.

In addition to the elevated copper, gold, silver, lead and zinc values in the KXD21-02 assays, tungsten is present in anomalous concentrations as high as 1710 ppm (0.17%) and molybdenum as high as 1365 ppm (0.14%). These values are consistent with the values anticipated by Nigel Maund in his 2019 Empire Mine report "A REPORT ON A FIELD VISIT MADE TO THE EMPIRE Cu - Au - Ag - (Zn) PROJECT, IDAHO, USA", wherein evidence is presented for an underlying molybdenum/tungsten porphyry at Empire. (https://phoenixcopperlimited.com/documents/maund-report-april-2019.pdf )

Drill holes KXD21-03 through KXD21-05 have also been completed to date. Core samples from these drill holes have been shipped for assay to ALS Laboratories in Nevada, USA. Photos of the core can be viewed on the Phoenix website at https://phoenixcopperlimited.com/

Table 1 - Empire Drilling Results 1 September 2021*

Drill Hole Intersection Metres g/tonne % % % Mo W Number From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ppm ppm KXD21-02 85.6 87.7 2 0.78 64.09 0.98 0.05 0.21 171 93 including 86.9 87.7 0.8 1.1 80.7 1.44 0.11 0.33 214 190 KXD21-02 98.1 98.6 0.5 0.01 258 0.29 0.01 0.11 27 1710 KXD21-02 111.5 111.9 0.4 0.21 72.4 0.51 1.14 0.38 119 1600 KXD21-02 142.6 147.6 5 0.3 19.3 0.77 0.21 0.53 40 127 including 145.2 146.9 1.7 0.72 33.8 1.1 0.6 1.08 58 290 KXD21-02 173.4 175.0 1.5 <0.01 0.6 0.03 0.00 0.00 14 <10 175.0 176.5 1.5 <0.01 0.8 0.03 0.01 0.02 28 <10 176.5 178.0 1.5 <0.01 0.5 0.02 0.01 0.02 33 10 178.0 179.4 1.4 0.13 8.7 0.64 0.02 0.06 83 30 179.4 180.1 0.8 0.03 1.6 0.05 0.01 0.03 109 20 180.1 181.7 1.5 0.01 2.4 0.16 0.03 0.05 105 50 181.7 183.5 1.8 0.14 5.2 1.11 0.00 0.01 10 150 183.5 184.4 0.9 0.56 15.6 0.85 0.03 0.10 22 190 184.4 185.9 1.5 0.5 4.1 0.17 0.03 0.06 233 190 KXD21-02 185.9 187.9 2 0.38 34.38 2.28 0.01 0.14 66 35 including 187.5 187.9 0.5 1.31 120 8.38 0.01 0.48 10 20 KXD21-02 203.0 204.5 1.5 0.05 3 0.11 0.01 0.02 1365 10

*(Hole KXD21-01 was abandoned at a depth of 68 metres due to interference with underground workings).

Table 2 - Drill Hole Details

Drill

Hole Azimuth

(˚) Dip

(˚) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N KXD21-01 330 -60 68 12 T 285167.57m E 4862983.54 m N KXD21-02 330 -70 241 12 T 285167.57m E 4862983.54 m N

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Rock, drill core and reverse circulation samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Reno, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility. Copper, zinc, silver, lead, molybdenum, and tungsten were determined by ICP method. Copper, zinc, and lead >1% ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Blanks and duplicates were inserted roughly every 50ft and standards were inserted roughly every 100ft. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance

ExGen is committed to meeting and exceeding the environmental standards required by law as a core value of the Company. The baseline environmental data collected to date will be used for furthering the permitting process, but as importantly, will be used as the building blocks for the Company's future Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance ("ESG") platform.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

