Graphano Energy Ltd. - Consolidation of Common Shares

Vancouver, September 2, 2021 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has proceeded with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every six and one-half pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company confirms that no fractional Common Shares shall be issued in connection with the Consolidation and any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

The new CUSIP number will be 38867G205.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 97,504,709 common shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 15,000,724 common shares, subject to rounding. Shareholders will receive a Direct Registration Statement (DRS) representing the post-consolidated common shares.

