Torian Resources Limited: Extension of Gold System Confirmed at Mt Stirling

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce results from its latest drilling campaigns at Stirling Well. Results have increased the footprint of gold mineralisation at Stirling Well, with pierce point intercepts beyond the maiden resource boundary. The tenor of high-grade intercepts are also significantly above the global resource grade.Stirling Well Drill updateTwo phases of shallow RC drilling were conducted at Mt Stirling Well between December 2020 and May 2021:- the first 18 shallow drillholes for 888m to confirm mineralisation and grade continuity;- a follow-up second phase of 17 drillholes for 2,618m targeting structural horizontal repetitions and extensions of mineralisation; and- All RC drilling was vertical (-90deg dip).Encouraging gold mineralisation of 1m @ 2.70 g/t Au from 32m (MSWRC019); 1m @ 8.44 g/t Au from 23m (MSWRC025); and 1m @ 2.41 g/t Au from 68m (MSWRC029) were encountered during the 1st Phase of drilling to confirm and extend continuity of the 253,500t @ 2.01 g/t Au for 16,384k oz MSW (Mt Stirling Well) 2018 inferred resource.The 2nd phase of drilling, targeted deeper continuity and likely proposed repetition of possible stacked lodes, and produced anomalous gold results, amongst further encouraging extension intercepts of 3m @ 6.50 g/t Au from 127m (MSWRC037), inc 1m @ 16.81 g/t Au from 127m; 2m @ 2.95 g/t Au from 86m (MSWRC046), inc 1m @ 4.92 g/t Au from 87m; and 1m @ 1.85 g/t Au from 10m (MSWRC052).Significantly, all historical drilling surrounding the MSWRC037 high-grade Au extensional discovery intercept, pulled up 12 to 27m too short of the high-grade Au lode interpreted depth position. The potential for mineralisation beyond the granitic contacts has potential to further expand the footprint of mineralisation, and as such warrants follow up exploration.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "We are very encouraged by the results received from our recent Stirling Well campaigns, as it confirms our structural hypothesis of multiple stacked horizontal lodes, with drilling intercepting high grade gold mineralisation deeper than what has been previously explored. This campaign has also ncreased the footprint of mineralisation at Stirling Well, warranting follow up exploration.Drilling has also recently been undertaken, (with results pending) and further drilling is planned to try and prove up another hypothesis, being a connection between the Stirling Well and Mt Stirling Gold Systems.These results continue to affirm our belief that our Mt Stirling Gold Project has the potential to turn into a significant gold camp. We are continuing to drill out further high priority targets, as our attention now turns to growing the resource at Viserion, and following up on significant arsenic anomalies at Hydra and Tyrannus.We are anticipating results from our recent Diorite drilling campaign, in approximately 4-6 weeks. We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TRXV2VWL





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





