Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% Zn, and 29 g/t Ag, and 97 m grading 1.3 % Cu, 1.6 g/t Au, 3.2% Zn, and 32 g/t Ag, and also 103 m grading 0.8% Cu, 1.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Zn, and 36 g/t Ag

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of an additional four drill holes at the recently discovered gold-rich zone of open-ended mineralization at the Kay Mine, in an area previously untested by historic drilling or exploration.

Figure 1. Section view looking north. See Tables 1 and 2 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Branch Hole 27B intersected 97 m at a grade of 1.3% Cu, 1.6 g/t Au, 3.2% Zn, and 32 g/t Ag, including higher-grade intervals of 15 m grading 5.0% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Zn, and 19 g/t Ag, as well as 21 m grading 4.6 g/t Au, 9.0% Zn, 0.9% Cu, and 82 g/t Ag. This hole is the deepest drilled to date by Arizona Metals Corp., and extends the new gold-zinc discovery zone by 20%, to a depth of 750 metres.

Branch Hole 27A intersected 103 m at a grade of 0.8% Cu, 1.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Zn, and 36 g/t Ag, including higher grade intervals of 21 m grading 3.2% Cu, 1.4 g/t Au, 1.3% Zn, and 19 g/t Ag, as well as 18 m grading 0.7% Cu, 2.7 g/t Au, 4.7% Zn, and 92 g/t Ag.

Hole 28, which was drilled to test for vertical continuity of high-grade zones between holes 25 and 24, intersected 54 m at a grade of 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% Zn, and 29 g/t Ag, from a vertical depth of 585 m below surface. Hole 28 includes three separate higher-grade intervals of 11.4 m grading 4.3 g/t Au, 9.3% Zn, 0.5% Cu and 32 g/t Ag, as well as 7.9 m grading 4.4% Cu, 9.5 g/t Au, 10.3% Zn, and 93 g/t Ag, and also 2.2 m grading 16.1% Cu, 0.8 g/t Au, and 56 g/t Ag.

Hole 27 was drilled as a trunk hole at the northern edge of the new discovery zone, and intersected 31.4 m grading 1.6% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 0.7% Zn and 9.0 g/t Ag, and 26 m further downhole, intersected 13 m grading 2.9% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Zn, and 8.4 g/t Ag.

These newly defined, wide, high-grade intervals demonstrate the potential to add a significant tonnage of gold-zinc mineralization outside of the historic resource.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "The four drill holes released today validate and extend the new gold-rich zinc zone discovery, with broad intervals of mineralization in the discovery zone ranging from 54 m to 103 m, and true widths estimated at an average of 80%. Hole 27 demonstrates that mineralization extends at least 100 m deeper than reported by previous operators. Holes 27A and 27B have encountered excellent grades and thicknesses, as good or better than those reported in the discovery holes, while also demonstrating the potential for the discovery zone to both extend at depth and increase on strike as it deepens. The first few holes drilled in the discovery zone were on a large step-out spacing of 100 m to 150 m. Subsequent branch holes to infill between these holes are demonstrating excellent vertical continuity, as well as lateral extension of mineralization on strike to both the north and south. Of particular note is hole 28 (located at the vertical mid-point of holes 24 and 25), which intersected 54m of mineralization, including significant intervals of higher grade within. This hole is the widest zone of high-grade drilled at the project to date, and demonstrates excellent continuity of both grade and thickness with the holes above and below. Today's results have increased the vertical extent of the discovery zone (now defined from hole 21A to 27) to approximately 400 m. Drill holes are currently underway to test for further extensions by testing 200 m above hole 21A and also 200 m below hole 27. With the recently completed financing of $21 million, the Company is fully-funded to complete the 75,000 metre Phase 2 expansion program."

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp. will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Arizona Metals Kay Mine Drill Intercepts Analyzed Grade Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Vertical

Depth Below

Surface m KM-21-17 429.5 449.9 20.4 1.81 1.10 1.20 21.2 0.17 300 including 429.5 434.0 4.6 4.61 1.73 1.91 29.1 0.24 including 432.7 434.0 1.4 0.52 6.81 8.29 40.0 1.10 KM-21-17 504.4 505.4 0.9 1.19 4.73 0.05 9.0 0.00 356 KM-21-18 404.3 429.8 25.5 0.35 0.86 1.71 15.8 0.23 255 including 408.6 410.6 2.0 0.50 2.22 7.25 64.4 0.82 including 424.9 427.3 2.4 1.60 2.59 3.16 18.0 0.52 KM-21-18A 391.4 423.8 32.5 1.09 0.62 1.25 17.6 0.15 233 including 393.3 395.8 2.4 9.57 2.83 2.72 40.9 0.28 KM-21-19 377.8 378.3 0.5 3.39 5.59 6.83 128.0 0.63 337 KM-21-20 442.7 443.6 0.9 2.56 0.52 3.52 18.5 0.14 362 KM-21-20 456.0 458.1 2.1 1.49 0.35 0.14 6.0 0.04 370 KM-21-21 452.6 495.5 42.8 0.80 0.78 1.52 15.1 0.15 362 including 488.7 493.5 4.8 0.26 2.50 6.13 27.6 0.54 KM-21-21A 422.0 431.4 9.4 1.17 0.57 2.25 8.6 0.36 362 KM-21-21A 439.1 502.1 63.0 0.45 1.28 3.14 58.8 0.77 366 including 465.0 481.9 16.9 0.52 2.45 4.05 80.9 0.99 KM-21-23 394.4 401.4 7.0 0.36 0.93 1.94 13.5 1.17 313 KM-21-23 438.6 459.2 20.6 0.17 1.18 1.93 27.8 0.37 336 KM-21-24 501.2 592.1 90.8 0.45 1.33 3.42 44.3 0.41 470 including 501.2 521.7 20.4 1.34 1.70 6.35 113.1 0.66 including 520.9 521.7 0.8 1.75 16.50 9.55 574.0 1.22 including 575.9 592.1 16.2 0.16 2.50 6.00 44.4 0.79 including 588.7 590.4 1.7 0.47 9.98 23.70 18.2 0.13 KM-21-25 662.6 741.3 78.6 1.41 2.33 2.79 43.4 0.35 638 including 663.2 672.7 9.4 8.06 1.84 1.31 92.3 0.15 including 693.0 703.9 11.0 0.68 6.28 10.40 99.7 1.17 KM-21-25A 654.7 719.9 65.2 1.04 1.94 2.15 18.8 0.18 624 including 655.5 662.8 7.3 3.66 2.09 1.85 30.2 0.21 including 710.8 716.9 6.1 2.72 7.95 3.73 37.4 0.31 KM-21-25B 647.2 648.9 1.7 0.13 0.58 2.41 62.1 0.64 610 KM-21-25B 655.6 659.9 4.3 0.93 0.91 0.91 25.3 0.19 615 KM-21-25B 666.0 667.8 1.8 0.60 0.72 2.98 33.5 0.43 620 KM-21-25B 673.3 674.7 1.4 0.08 2.10 2.39 23.0 0.33 628 KM-21-25B 681.2 682.6 1.4 0.09 1.54 2.98 11.0 0.35 631 KM-21-26 506.7 582.8 76.0 0.79 1.61 4.23 32.6 0.54 480 including 511.1 526.1 14.9 0.73 1.78 9.68 43.3 0.77 including 573.8 582.8 9.0 4.02 6.06 3.32 18.2 0.19 KM-21-27 706.8 738.2 31.4 1.58 0.16 0.69 9.0 0.06 670 KM-21-27 764.4 777.4 13.0 2.85 0.48 0.17 8.4 0.02 688 KM-21-27A 666.3 769.4 103.1 0.79 1.06 1.90 35.8 0.42 678 including 666.3 687.0 20.7 3.21 1.39 1.26 19.4 0.20 including 706.4 724.6 18.3 0.69 2.69 4.70 92.2 1.21 including 752.9 763.8 11.0 0.07 1.07 4.68 95.3 0.98 KM-21-27B 665.8 762.9 97.1 1.31 1.62 3.21 31.7 0.40 660 including 702.0 723.0 21.0 0.87 4.56 9.03 81.5 1.10 including 723.0 738.2 15.2 4.97 0.36 0.42 18.7 0.05 KM-21-28 640.7 694.9 54.3 1.87 2.85 5.03 29.4 0.70 584 including 660.2 671.6 11.4 0.54 4.29 9.30 32.2 1.17 including 681.1 689.0 7.9 4.39 9.47 10.34 93.1 2.41 including 690.4 692.6 2.2 16.06 0.82 0.06 55.8 0.01

Table 2. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Arizona Metals Kay Mine Drill Intercepts Analyzed Grade Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Vertical

Depth Below

Surface m KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 5.6 0.57 0.48 1.20 11.6 0.18 156 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 0.50 1.22 5.04 32.0 0.73 including 279.8 281.5 1.6 1.21 0.98 1.49 22.6 0.23 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 3.0 0.77 0.20 0.04 1.4 0.01 172 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 2.7 3.40 1.01 0.65 69.6 0.09 120 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 7.42 1.79 1.11 56.0 0.17 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 0.5 2.43 0.19 0.15 2.0 0.04 152 KM-20-03 295.4 295.8 0.5 1.35 0.80 0.91 6.0 0.06 154 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 4.6 3.70 2.55 0.27 35.6 0.03 122 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 9.74 6.34 0.40 164.0 0.11 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 2.4 6.47 1.94 0.57 43.3 0.14 150 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 10.60 2.21 1.05 50.0 0.26 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 13.5 1.02 0.85 1.23 45.6 0.30 158 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 1.54 2.20 6.10 31.0 0.81 including 276.6 281.5 4.9 1.86 0.87 1.96 92.1 0.42 including 280.0 281.0 1.1 3.22 1.03 0.64 340.0 0.04 KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 0.91 1.74 1.86 15.0 0.40 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 0.90 1.81 1.04 10.0 0.08 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 2.64 0.36 0.98 19.0 0.10 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 6.1 0.12 4.18 8.02 41.7 0.82 575 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 0.15 5.46 9.06 33.1 0.50 including 636.9 637.9 1.1 0.17 9.77 14.65 68.0 0.78 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 4.9 2.39 2.16 3.27 24.9 0.31 490 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 3.66 2.42 3.16 28.2 0.32 including 567.2 568.5 1.2 0.33 2.52 5.10 28.4 0.43 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 0.6 0.12 4.33 11.30 113.0 0.16 498 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 1.6 0.03 0.70 4.38 45.9 0.68 500 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 0.8 0.03 0.42 2.90 51.0 1.07 502 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 1.3 2.13 1.27 7.46 51.1 0.91 437 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 10.7 1.32 1.66 2.58 27.2 0.30 442 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 6.69 0.92 1.62 30.2 0.07 including 532.2 535.3 3.1 0.72 1.75 2.99 34.3 0.42 including 537.2 538.6 1.4 0.16 7.29 9.06 79.2 0.60 KM-20-10B 503.0 530.7 27.6 0.87 0.97 1.76 21.3 0.32 423 including 503.0 509.6 6.6 1.78 1.55 2.55 29.8 0.37 including 513.9 518.3 4.4 1.08 1.89 4.05 47.4 0.68 including 527.2 530.7 3.5 1.91 2.32 3.93 52.9 0.99 KM-20-10C 523.9 530.7 6.8 0.58 3.32 5.84 102.0 1.15 422 including 523.9 528.2 4.3 0.88 4.89 7.61 125.2 1.45 including 525.6 526.4 0.8 0.52 16.65 21.40 214.0 2.76 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 2.7 4.14 2.83 3.56 70.0 0.28 490 KM-20-12 371.9 376.7 4.9 3.99 0.37 0.62 12.4 0.07 318 including 371.9 373.7 1.9 8.49 0.67 1.53 28.0 0.16 KM-20-12 379.5 405.4 25.9 0.73 0.08 0.08 2.3 0.01 326 KM-20-13 443.6 486.8 43.1 1.68 1.26 1.67 23.3 0.24 341 including 444.4 459.6 15.2 3.42 1.80 2.36 38.5 0.39 including 444.4 447.1 2.7 1.02 3.74 10.64 55.0 1.88 including 451.4 455.8 4.4 8.41 1.18 0.16 65.3 0.02 KM-20-14 421.7 461.6 39.9 1.47 1.00 1.67 18.4 0.19 314 including 426.3 429.8 3.5 9.56 1.28 0.95 30.0 0.07 including 457.2 460.7 3.5 0.36 2.58 8.33 26.3 0.38 KM-20-14A 404.6 409.0 4.4 1.67 1.48 2.50 79.2 0.41 303 including 404.6 406.4 1.7 4.08 2.46 5.02 173.6 0.53 KM-20-14A 421.0 443.5 22.5 0.86 0.72 1.51 15.9 0.18 312 including 421.0 421.8 0.8 9.81 2.91 1.69 45.0 0.19 including 421.0 425.0 4.1 3.23 1.14 1.30 21.4 0.14 KM-20-15 506.8 510.1 3.3 0.05 0.33 3.73 192.0 1.75 402 KM-20-16 480.4 518.8 38.4 0.85 0.81 2.24 24.3 0.25 385 including 480.4 492.9 12.5 1.63 1.98 4.23 48.5 0.50 including 480.4 483.4 3.0 2.40 4.74 7.49 77.9 0.91 including 489.8 492.9 3.0 3.61 2.59 6.90 100.7 0.92

Table 3. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed and in progress at Kay Mine, Arizona

Hole ID Phase Drill Pad Zone Collar East WGS84 Collar North WGS84 Collar Elev m Collar Az Collar Dip Total Depth m KM-20-01 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 78 -48 335 KM-20-02 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 75 -50 304 KM-20-03 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 366 KM-20-03A 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 321 KM-20-04 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 65.1 -47.5 354 KM-20-05 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 73.3 -47.2 349 KM-20-06 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81.3 -48.3 317 KM-20-07 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 85.6 -47.6 308 KM-20-08 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.1 -77.1 36 KM-20-09 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 92.1 -77 671 KM-20-10 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 645 KM-20-10A 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 600 KM-20-10B 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 555 KM-20-10C 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 560 KM-20-11 1 Pad 3 North 392552 3769328 638 57.3 -67.5 653 KM-20-12 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 95.7 -70.8 583 KM-20-13 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -66.5 524 KM-20-14 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 550 KM-20-14A 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 549 KM-20-15 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 106.7 -66.8 572 KM-20-16 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.5 -68.9 581 KM-21-17 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 90.5 -59.5 892 KM-21-18 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 518 KM-21-18A 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 472 KM-21-19 2 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 59.3 -69.5 482 KM-21-20 2 Pad 2 North 392638 3769266 653 53.7 -67.3 553 KM-21-21 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 561 KM-21-21A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 556 KM-21-22 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 725 KM-21-22A 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 694 KM-21-23 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 114.2 -66.3 528 KM-21-24 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 119 -75.1 623 KM-21-25 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 775 KM-21-25A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 746 KM-21-25B 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 738 KM-21-26 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 118.2 -79.3 616 KM-21-27 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 859 KM-21-27A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 817 KM-21-27B 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 823 KM-21-28 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 86.7 -70.5 774 KM-21-29 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 108.5 -54 489

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method

Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

