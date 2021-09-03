Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Volume Sold Per Metal Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q21 production and volume sold.

2Q21 Production per Metal and 2021 Guidance

(100% basis) 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 6M21

(Actual) Updated 2021

Guidance (1) (2) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,986 9,130 15,116 40k - 45k Tambomayo 15,347 17,964 33,311 69k - 75k La Zanja 3,908 4,447 8,355 12k - 15k Coimolache 26,133 30,378 56,510 99k - 106k Yanacocha 62,125 66,563 128,688 315k (3) El Brocal 3,067 4,317 7,384 20k - 25k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,243,916 1,268,082 2,511,997 6.0M - 7.0M El Brocal 1,574,305 1,603,208 3,177,513 5.4M - 6.0M Tambomayo 284,677 432,638 717,315 1.2M - 1.4M Julcani 648,854 570,248 1,219,102 2.1M - 2.4M Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,140 2,812 4,952 10.0k - 12.0k Uchucchacua 1,292 1,715 3,006 5.0k - 7.0k Tambomayo 1,504 2,767 4,271 5.9k - 6.5k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 10,207 8,612 18,819 40.0k - 45.0k Uchucchacua 1,246 3,029 4,275 7.0k - 10.0k Tambomayo 1,821 3,671 5,491 6.9k - 7.5k Copper (MT) El Brocal 7,965 10,494 18,460 37.0k - 42.0k

1. Above 2021 projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 2021. 2. Updated guidance could potentially be adversely impacted due to further effects related to COVID-19. 3. As announced by Newmont on February 18, 2021.

Additional Comments

Tambomayo:



2Q21 gold production was aligned with expected mine ramp-up for 2021 and was favorably impacted by more stable operations at Tambomayo's processing plant. 2021 gold production guidance remains unchanged.



2Q21 silver production was in line with expectations. 2021 silver production guidance remains unchanged.

Orcopampa:



2Q21 gold production progressed slightly below the planned ramp-up due to less ore treated during the quarter resulting from Covid-19 related personnel restrictions. Additional staff and resources have been re-allocated to expedite Orcopampa mine development and production for the balance of the year. 2021 guidance remains unchanged.

Coimolache:



2Q21 gold production was in line with expectations. 2021 guidance remains unchanged.

La Zanja:



2Q21 gold production was in line with expectations. 2021 guidance remains unchanged.

Julcani:



2Q21 silver production was in line with expectations. 2021 guidance remains unchanged.

Uchucchacua:



2Q21 silver, lead and zinc production was below expectations due to lower production from high grade Ag areas resulting from Covid-19 restriction-related delays in mine development, a slower than anticipated transition to narrow vein mining and a negative reconciliation. This was partially offset by increased production from polymetallic stopes and 4 Oz Ag/t tailings reprocessed during the quarter. Therefore, guidance has been updated to 6.0 - 7.0 M Oz Ag for 2021 with more conservative development and mining rate projections due to Covid-19 related restrictions. The mining plan is still under review.

El Brocal:



Marcapunta's 2Q21 copper production was in line with expectations. 2021 copper production guidance remains unchanged.



Tajo Norte's zinc production was below expectations due to stripping delays with a negative reconciliation. 2021 zinc production guidance was updated to 40.0-45.0k mt.

2Q21 Payable Volume Sold

2Q21 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q21 (Actual) 2Q21 (Actual) 6M21 (Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,698 9,618 15,316 Tambomayo 14,631 16,652 31,283 La Zanja 3,897 4,455 8,352 Coimolache 28,094 29,815 57,909 El Brocal 1,951 2,805 4,756 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,029,816 1,226,055 2,255,872 El Brocal 1,244,168 1,325,553 2,569,720 Tambomayo 257,290 380,029 637,319 Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,239 2,597 4,836 Uchucchacua 1,014 1,450 2,463 Tambomayo 1,440 2,575 4,015 Julcani 113 91 204 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 8,491 7,117 15,608 Uchucchacua 914 2,309 3,223 Tambomayo 1,401 3,049 4,451 Copper (MT) El Brocal 7,536 9,948 17,485 Realized Metal Prices* 1Q21 (Actual) 2Q21 (Actual) 6M21 (Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,726 1,815 1,776 Silver (Oz) 26.98 27.06 27.02 Lead (MT) 2,129 2,192 2,166 Zinc (MT) 3,220 3,010 3,108 Copper (MT) 8,994 10,033 9,585 *Buenaventura consolidated figures.

Appendix

1. 2Q21 Production per Metal 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 6M21

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Julcani 13 48 61 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 1,043 1,781 2,823 La Zanja 27,042 20,519 47,561 Coimolache 200,993 166,327 367,320 Yanacocha 187,057 33,338 220,395 Lead (MT) Julcani 146 123 269 2. 2Q21 Volume Sold per Metal 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 6M21

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Julcani 10 46 56 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 1,878 1,518 3,396 La Zanja 28,964 24,710 53,673 Coimolache 215,648 178,729 394,377 Lead (MT) Julcani 113 91 204

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company's 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

