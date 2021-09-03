Hecla Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international by dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Conference ID is 8545015. Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.

Hecla's live webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors/Events & Webcasts (https://ir.hecla-mining.com/news-events/events-webcasts/default.aspx). The webcast will also be archived on the site.

One-on-One Calls

Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss operations, exploration, or ESG. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President - CFO and Treasurer at rlawlar@hecla-mining.com or 208-769-4130.

One-on-One meeting URL: calendly.com/2021-august-vie

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

