Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Largo Resources to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

13:52 Uhr  |  Business Wire
  • Shareholder conference call with Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, and Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results on Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the conference call are listed below:

Date:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359

Conference ID:

24539693

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 539693 #

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Largo Resources website at: www.largoresources.com/English/investor-resources

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vertically integrated VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "LGO".

For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.



Contact

Investor Relations:
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
aguthrie@largoresources.com
Tel: +1 416-861-9797


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Largo Resources Ltd.

Largo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QQS8
CA5171036026
www.largoresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap