Silver X Fiscal Year End Change to December 31

VANCOUVER, September 3, 2021 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is changing its year-end to December 31 from February 28. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Silver X believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peers and will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Silver X will report, in April 2022, audited financial results for a transitional fiscal period for the ten months ended December 31, 2021 with comparative financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2021. Thereafter, the Company will revert to a quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st fiscal year-end, with reporting periods ending on the last day of March, June, September, and December each year in 2022.

The first transitional quarter would be four months period ended September 30, 2021, which Silver X expects to report in November 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M García

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

+1 (604) 358-1382

j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in respect of the Company's exploration plans and development potential for the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

