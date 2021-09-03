NEO Battery Materials Announces Uplisting and Begins Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under Symbol NBMFF

Vancouver, September 3, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company"), a high-performance silicon anode active material company for lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") as of September 3, 2021. The Company will trade under the existing symbol NBMFF on the OTCQB.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, commented, "With the approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, NEO will be able to increase and expand its exposure and presence in the U.S. market and to investors. The greater ease of trading will allow for more liquidity and activity for the Company. As the battery market begins to gain greater traction in the U.S., the Company will aggressively reach out in the broader capital markets to maximize our shareholders' value. NEO is also in the final step of achieving DTC eligibility as the opinion has been accepted this week, and we are additionally looking to provide greater liquidity in the Frankfurt Exchange. We will follow up with more updates shortly."

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based resource company focused on battery metals and materials. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. NEO is also focusing on developing silicon anodes, which provide improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

