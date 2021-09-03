Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbols:

TSX Venture Exchange: MHI

Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN

OTC Market (US): MHIFF



VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2021 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting was held on August 27, 2021 (the "AGM") according to the Notice of Meeting given on July 23, 2021.

The shareholders of the Company passed the resolution to fix the number of directors at five (5) and re-elected Messrs. Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter as directors.

The shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors and re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan.

The shareholders ratified the Board's resolution passed on December 21, 2020 to execute the LOI and negotiate the final terms of the Earn-In-Agreement with Cardinal Geoconsulting Ltd. to acquire its Dot-Apex Claim Group and subsequently its Master ACE Claim Group.

The shareholders ratified the Board of Directors' resolution passed on April 27, 2021 to approve two private placement financing offerings PP1a and PP1b as well as the resolution to authorize the settlement of the Company's outstanding insider debt with shares.

During the subsequent board meeting held on August 27, 2021, the Board of Directors confirmed the following officers and committee members:

Officers President and CEO, Dieter Peter Interim Chief Financial Officer, Andrew von Kursell Interim Corporate Secretary Eric Peter-Kaiser



Audit Committee Members Andrew von Kursell, Member and Chairman Milo Filgas, Member Grant Hendrickson Member



Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee Andrew von Kursell Chairman and Member who has the primary responsibility to ensure that the

Company complies with Exchange policies Milo Filgas Member Grant Hendrickson Member

The following committees were established with the nominations of the members postponed to one of the next board meetings.

Environmental & Safety Committee

Advisory Committee

