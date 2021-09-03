Menü Artikel
Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

19:32 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbols:
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI
Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2021 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting was held on August 27, 2021 (the "AGM") according to the Notice of Meeting given on July 23, 2021.

The shareholders of the Company passed the resolution to fix the number of directors at five (5) and re-elected Messrs. Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter as directors.

The shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors and re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan.

The shareholders ratified the Board's resolution passed on December 21, 2020 to execute the LOI and negotiate the final terms of the Earn-In-Agreement with Cardinal Geoconsulting Ltd. to acquire its Dot-Apex Claim Group and subsequently its Master ACE Claim Group.

The shareholders ratified the Board of Directors' resolution passed on April 27, 2021 to approve two private placement financing offerings PP1a and PP1b as well as the resolution to authorize the settlement of the Company's outstanding insider debt with shares.

During the subsequent board meeting held on August 27, 2021, the Board of Directors confirmed the following officers and committee members:

Officers

President and CEO,

Dieter Peter

Interim Chief Financial Officer,

Andrew von Kursell

Interim Corporate Secretary

Eric Peter-Kaiser


Audit Committee Members

Andrew von Kursell,

Member and Chairman

Milo Filgas,

Member

Grant Hendrickson

Member


Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee

Andrew von Kursell

Chairman and Member who has the primary responsibility to ensure that the
Company complies with Exchange policies

Milo Filgas

Member

Grant Hendrickson

Member

The following committees were established with the nominations of the members postponed to one of the next board meetings.

Environmental & Safety Committee
Advisory Committee

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOR

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.



Contact
Dieter Peter, President & CEO, Tel: (604) 617-6794
