Resolution Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation and Webinar

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) is pleased to provide investors with the opportunity to attend a webinar and Investor Presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell at 12 noon today, Sydney time.Resolution is active on multiple projects in Alaska and Northern Australia. Today's webinar will summarise the most important current activities, strategy and plans for the next 12 months and include time for Q&A session at the end.A copy of the presentation is provided in the link below.Date: Tuesday the 7th of September 2021Time: 12noon Sydney, AustraliaTo register in advance for this Zoom webinar, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/808YAGZCTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/88LLQG02





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Source:

Resolution Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Duncan Chessell Managing Director duncan@resolutionminerals.com Julian Harvey Investor Relations j.harvey@resolutionminerals.com