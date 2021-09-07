Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: North American Trading in Magnis Shares

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) is pleased to announce that it has lodged an application to list on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the US.Lodgement to OTC Markets GroupMagnis has lodged an application to list on the OTCQX(R) Best Market given significant demand from investors in the US, Europe and The Middle East for exposure to Magnis' involvement in several parts of the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains, most notably the major shareholder of iM3NY one of the largest Lithium-Ion Battery plants in The United States.Magnis shares currently trade on the Pink(R) Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group which is available to investors in only three states in the United States. The upgrade to the OTCQX(R) Best Market will provide all investors in North America with access to invest into Magnis with the upgrade expected within the next 4 weeks.Magnis OTC Markets Symbol ChangeMagnis have had their symbol on OTC Markets from URNXF to MNSEF approved by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the change has been implemented.About OTC Markets Group IncOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, the OTCQB(R) Venture Market, and the Pink(R) Open Market for over 11,000 securities, including international securities and SEC reporting companies. Through OTC Link(R) ATS, they connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice.OTC Markets Group market data is distributed by most major financial data distributors, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Interactive Data, Factset, Fidessa, NASDAQ and SIX Financial. OTC Markets Group is publicly traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol OTCM.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "We have received significant interest from investors around the world and particularly the US, who are all interested in investing into Magnis and the OTCQX Best(R) Market provides greater access for global investors to participate in our growth."





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:



Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation.



Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells.



Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.





Source:

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Contact:

Frank Poullas Executive Chairman Ph: +61 2 8397 9888 www.magnis.com.au