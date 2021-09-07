Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty:, the Fastest Growing Royalty Company; an Interview with CEO Kyle Floyd

Toronto, Canada - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Kyle Floyd, Chairman and CEO of Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF). Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.Mr. Floyd created the concept, built the team and raised the capital required to commence Vox's operations as a metal royalty and streaming company. He is responsible for general operational and strategic direction of the business and has helped lead the company to becoming one of the fastest growing mining royalty businesses over the past 2 years. Prior to Vox, Mr. Floyd held the position of Vice President - Practice Lead of the global mining investment banking department at ROTH Capital Partners from 2007 to 2013. During his time at the company, he led the international OTCQX and cross border listing advisory group and led business development execution on all mining transactions, ultimately financing and advising nearly $1 billion over more than 60 transactions including M&A assignments, private placements of debt and equity, IPOs and follow-on offerings. Kyle holds a Bachelor of Business in Corporate Finance from the University of Washington and attended the Master of Science program in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.To view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106887/vox





Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.





E: IR@voxroyalty.com T: +1-345-815-3939