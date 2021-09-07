EnviroGold Global Develops Solution for Extraction of Precious, Critical and Strategic Metals from VMS Ore

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical test work undertaken at the Company's Australian Tailings Project. This test work involved the extraction of gold, silver and base metals from a metallurgically-complex volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) tailings deposit at an Australian mine. EnviroGold Global believes the proprietary extraction pathway identified for its Australian Tailings Project has enhanced the Company's intellectual property portfolio, increased the Company's addressable market, and paved the way for the Company's proprietary solutions to be deployed at other complex, refractory tailings deposits around the globe.



Key Highlights

EnviroGold Global's Australian Tailings Project involved metallurgical test work carried out by Core Resources Pty Ltd. ("Core") on well-studied tailings produced from VMS ore with an especially challenging metallurgical matrix that has resulted in substantial quantities of gold and silver being discharged into the tailings storage facility. Core is a specialist metallurgical development group based in Brisbane, Australia.

EnviroGold Global's Australian tailings research and development program has, so far, focused on the potential for precious and base metal recoveries from polymetallic VMS tailings. These are often characterized by complex mineralogical matrices with substantial unrecovered precious and base metal values.

Extensive petrological investigation, including mineral liberation analysis (MLA) scans and laser ablation studies of the refractory tailings samples containing high levels of pyrite (up to 55%) and arsenopyrite, indicated that the occluded gold is sub-microscopic and is locked within the crystal structure of the sulphide minerals. Extraction of gold would thus require near-total dissolution of the sulphide minerals.

Under the direction of EnviroGold Global's technical team, the test work carried out at Core's metallurgical facility in Brisbane has evaluated a range of experimental extractive approaches. This laboratory test work has allowed EnviroGold Global to identify a preferred extraction 'pathway'.

EnviroGold Global's preferred proprietary extraction pathway involves sulphide dissolution followed by agitated leaching of the remaining insoluble residue.

Preliminary metallurgical tests carried out in the laboratory at bench scale using the identified extraction 'pathway' show gold and silver recoveries as high as 59% and 90%, respectively. An optimization program intended to further increase recovery rates for the targeted metals is ongoing.

The preferred 'pathway' has now been selected as a base case extraction method and work is proceeding on the preliminary design of a pilot plant test program.



EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, commented, "The proprietary recovery process identified for our Australian Tailings Project, in conjunction with other proprietary and proven remediation and resource recovery solutions at EnviroGold Global's disposal, strategically positions our Company to reprocess and recover residual precious, critical, strategic and base metals from the millions of tonnes of refractory tailings deposits around the world, reducing the overall environmental footprint associated with these tailings and positively impacting the environment. The achievement of these preliminary, laboratory results is a testament to our technical capabilities, and to the talent and creativity of our team. We look forward to the continued expansion of our tailings reprocessing pipeline as we execute our mission to produce metals without mining while satisfying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical and strategic metals by transforming mining waste into responsible resource development."

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Rod Ventura, Principal Metallurgist at Core Resources Pty Ltd, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy.

