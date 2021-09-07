Hawkmoon Completes 5,000 Metre Drill Program on the Wilson Property

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer work program on the Wilson gold project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or and 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005157/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hawkmoon drilled a total of 5,031 metres in 28 drill holes (the "Drill Program"), which started with drilling 13 holes around the Toussaint Showing ("Toussaint Zone"). Following the drilling in the Toussaint Zone, the Company moved about 500 metres east to drill six holes at Toussaint East (the "Central Zone"). Further, four additional holes were drilled in an area with no previous drilling, situated approximately 250 metres west of the Midrim Showing ("Midrim West Zone"). The Drill Program finished by drilling five holes around the Midrim Showing (the "Midrim Zone"). All 28 drill holes were logged on the Property and sent to Val d'Or to be cut and bagged. The cutting and bagging process is currently ongoing. The core samples will be submitted to ALS Labs in Val d'Or (the "Lab") for fire assay in batches.

The Toussaint and Midrim mineralization styles (the "Mineralization") are very similar. The Mineralization is generally a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been foliated, sheared and strongly altered. The alteration is dominated by silica, sericite and calcite. The ankerite and chlorite alteration was less pervasive. The Mineralization has a tendency to display a striped appearance due to abundant parallel laminations. The primary sulphide minerals are pyrite and chalcopyrite. Quartz veins as well as veinlets of sulphide minerals are parallel or sub parallel to the foliation. The Mineralization was seen in every drill hole Hawkmoon drilled at Wilson and is favourable for the presence of gold on the Property, as outlined by other holes previously drilled on Wilson.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon states "We are pleased with our first large drill program at the Wilson property. Hawkmoon has been able to accomplish a great deal with the funds invested into work at the Property. The Company appreciates the hard work of the drillers, contractors, suppliers and all others involved in completing the work efficiently and professionally. We look forward to receiving and reporting the assay results over the upcoming months."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Québec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre gold camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the results from the Company's drill program at the Wilson property, receiving assay results and submitting additional holes for sampling and fire assay in the near future. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005157/en/

Contact

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: branden@hawkmoonresources.com; Telephone: 604-817-1595