Western Magnesium Hires Colonel (R) Michael Rutkowski to Lead Enterprise Business & Defense Division

WASHINGTON, September 7, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSX-V:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTCQB:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Colonel (R) Michael Rutkowski to serve as Executive Vice-President for Enterprise Business and Defense as the company answers the critical demand for eco-friendly magnesium metal produced in the United States.

Colonel (R) Rutkowski recently retired after 29 years of service in the United States Army as a highly decorated UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter pilot, and an acquisition and contracting expert for the Department of Defense (DoD). Colonel (R) Rutkowski brings a wealth of government and private sector experience in his new role for Western Magnesium.

In Rutkowski's words, "I've had the honor of helping produce some of the most technologically advanced products in the DoD in my career but to be on the ground floor of producing clean magnesium that will revolutionize everything we touch as a country - is truly remarkable in so many ways. I am humbled by the opportunity to help shape and rebuild our industrial and defense base here in America, reducing supply dependance on foreign competitors with Western Magnesium."

"All of us here at Western Magnesium are honored to have someone who's dedicated 29 years of his life in service to this grateful Nation by joining our team. Colonel (R) Rutkowski's proven leadership at the DoD is unparalleled. We are very excited to be expanding into new business sectors in the United States with the Colonel leading from the front as he has done throughout his entire career" said Sam Ataya, Executive President and CEO of Western Magnesium.

Mr. Ataya expressed great anticipation by stating, "We are on the verge of producing magnesium metal here in the United States and reducing foreign dependance here in America in an eco-friendly way that's not been accomplished to date. This is a truly historic time for America to produce "green" metal in the United States and once again be self-sufficient within its own borders for magnesium production."

Western Magnesium's Executive Chairman, Ed Lee, believes re-establishing the United States prominence in metal production by producing "clean" magnesium has never been accomplished. The United States will once again secure its competitive advantage on the world stage with clean sustainable precious metal made here in America.

"These are exciting times for Western Magnesium, and I am proud of the advancements we have made as a company over the past 10 years to get to this point." Lee added, "Colonel Rutkowski's knowledge of procurement, contracting, Space and Aviation Industries will help further our goal of a truly "green" metal made here in the United States. I have no doubt in his ability to help lead this company into the future."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

