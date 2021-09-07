Progressive Planet Receives 91-day RCP Results for Pozglass SCM

VANCOUVER, Sept. 7, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the positive 91-day Resistance to Chloride Ion Penetration (RCP) test results for its PozGlass™ SCM product. The Company is focused on delivering economic and eco-friendly solutions for the cement and concrete industry.

On June 23, 2021, PLAN announced the better-than-expected accelerated-cure RCP test results for PozGlass SCM. The 28-day accelerated-cure test results give an indication of the result expected at 91 days with standard curing. The Company is pleased to announce the 91-day RCP test results of 1035 Coulombs with 25% of Portland cement replaced with PozGlass SCM are identical to those received during the 28-day accelerated-cure test results.

"We believe PozGlass SCM will radically reduce the carbon footprint of cement through every step of the process," stated Steve Harpur, CEO. "Lower permeability means longer-lasting concrete and less cement powder used in the future, which is key to reducing CO 2 emissions."

With the confirmation of the results, management remains optimistic that the market potential for the proprietary formulation and process in the blending of natural pozzolans and recovered post-consumer glass could be larger than originally expected.

On or before October 18, 2021, PLAN will be releasing the 6-month sulfate resistance test that began in April of this year. The test is the last remaining concrete durability test underway with C&CS Atlantic and represents another potential market size boost for PozGlass SCM.

Numerous precast and ready-mix concrete applications specify moderate-to-high resistance to sulfate attack and therefore require cement capable of resisting sulfate attack. Preliminary results from sulfate-resistance tests indicate that PozGlass SCM used at a 25% replacement for Portland cement significantly increases resistance to sulfate attack, as shown in the graph below:

Sulfate resistance helps protect against soils or ground waters where sulfate concentrations are higher than normal; often necessary in foundations such as basements and pilings. Sulfate resistant concrete is also widely used for concrete exposed to seawater and salt-water environments, in agriculture for structurally reinforced concrete exposed to manure and/or silage gases, and for concrete applications exposed to municipal sewage and industrial effluent.

PLAN is using the information gathered in these final phases of testing to facilitate early discussions with concrete producers, which has already met with success. The July 15 announcement of an LOI with ZS2 Technologies Ltd. stated PLAN will commence supplying ZS2 Technologies with commercial amounts of SCM product in Q4 2021, ramping up to 10,000 tons annually of Natural Pozzolan from PLAN's Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry as the Company moves towards full-scale commercialization in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

