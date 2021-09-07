Woodjam Copper-Gold Project Update: Hole SE21-89 intersects 142.4 m of 0.70% CuEq

Vancouver, September 7, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce new results from the drilling program at the Woodjam property at the town of Horsefly, BC, approximately 50 km northeast of the city of Williams Lake. The company is currently 2100 m through the 4000 m drill program.

Hole SE21-89, was collared in the higher grade copper-gold central portion of the Southeast Zone to reduce drill hole spacing for better definition and continuity. This area carries higher gold values than much of the deposit and demonstrates that the higher grade central portion of the deposit starts at the bedrock interface. The holes in the table below are from a portion of a long section through this area and are depicted on the long-section diagram, attached.

Holes in the vicinity of SE21-89:





-------------------------------------------------------

|Hole ID|From (m)|To |Interval|Cu |Au |CuEq (%)|

| | |(m) |(m) |(%) |(g/t)| |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|SE11-25|140.20**|292.00 |151.80 |0.55|0.21 |0.68 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |140.20**|412.39*|272.19* |0.42|0.14 |0.51 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|SE11-56|131.10**|246.00 |114.90 |0.39|0.13 |0.47 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |131.10**|428.55*|297.45 |0.27|0.07 |0.31 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|WJ08-84|125.88**|326.64 |200.80 |1.01|0.44 |1.28 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |125.88* |485.00*|226.80 |0.69|0.27 |0.86 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|WJ08-85|158.50**|230.00 |71.50 |0.41|0.08 |0.49 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |158.50**|356.68*|198.18 |0.31|0.06 |0.35 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|SE21-89|115.60**|258.00 |142.40 |0.56|0.23 |0.70 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |115.60**|459.00 |343.40 |0.40|0.12 |0.47 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |115.60**|529.43*|413.80 |0.35|0.10 |0.41 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|WJ08-83|128.63**|365.00 |236.37 |0.56|0.11 |0.61 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |128.63**|530.66*|402.03 |0.44|0.08 |0.49 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

|SE11-27|115.80**|234.00 |118.20 |0.16|0.52 |0.61 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| |115.80**|401.12*|285.32 |0.33|0.09 |0.38 |

|-----------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | | |

-------------------------------------------------------



*EOH; **start of bedrock

(Copper equivalent grades (CuEq per cent) and gold equivalent grades (AuEq g/t) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and processing recovery is assumed to be 100 per cent. The following metal prices were used to calculate the equivalence: $1,700 (U.S.) per ounce gold and $4.00 (U.S.)/lb copper using the following formula: AuEq g/t Au is equal to g/t Au plus ((Cu percent multiplied by 2205 multiplied by 4.00) divided by (1700 divided by 31.10) multiplied by 100))-CuEq per cent Cu is equal to per cent Cu plus ((g/t Au multiplied by 1700 divided by 31.20) divided by (2205 multiplied by 4.00) multiplied by 100))

Two holes tested the Megaton IP target, approximately 2.0 km along strike, northeasterly, from the Southeast Zone. These northwest directed holes, MT21-07 and 08, were located approximately 3500 m apart along the southeast side of the IP anomaly. Both holes intersected copper mineralization associated with quartz stockwork similar to the style of mineralization at the Southeast Zone.

The highly anomalous presence of molybdenum (MT21-07: 1.36 m of 0.779% Mo from 288.37 m and 1.26 m of 3.48% Mo from 313.28 m) suggests that these holes are into a peripheral zone of the occurrence and are comparable to holes just outside the main body of the Southeast Zone.

The Megaton IP target suggests that the Southeast Zone mineralizing system continues for 2 to 4 km to the northeast and further drilling will be needed to adequately explore the Megaton Target area.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The tonnes and grade are reported at a USD$8.60/t NSR cut-off and are constrained within an optimized pit shell. NSR calculation uses USD1,650/oz Au, USD3.90/lb Cu and metallurgical recoveries specific to each deposit.‡ For the SE Zone, Au and Mo are not considered reportable due to the uncertainty regarding economic recoveries.



Click Image To View Full Size

