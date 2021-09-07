Opawica Explorations Mobilizes Crew for Gold Grain In Till Sampling and Prospecting on it Newfoundland Projects

Vancouver, September 7, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSX:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce it is mobilizing a crew to undertake a Gold Grain In Till Sampling program on all its Newfoundland projects; Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d'Espoir Lake claims.

Blake Morgan, chief executive officer of Opawica stated, "I am very pleased to be providing this update on our Newfoundland gold projects. We anticipate an extremely busy next few months for our Opawica exploration team and are excited to continue this momentum through to our drill campaign and beyond".

The Company's inaugural gold grain in till sampling program is an important step to determine the number of gold grains in the glacial till in order to help locate the potential source of gold on the properties. Previous work has identified areas where gold grains in till are associated with the Valentine Lake Sear Zone and the Red Indian Line shear zones which are projected to cross Opawica's claims.

The Opawica 100% owned project areas cover more than 217 square kilometres along and between the Red Indian Line and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central gold belt of Newfoundland. The Company's prospective holdings extend for more than 50 km along the Central gold belt, a northeast-trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland.

Newfoundland has long been known to have many gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the province's mines with relatively modest production from high-grade deposits.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo. (1000315), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. The reader is cautioned that the qualified person has verified mineralization in the surrounding areas.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.