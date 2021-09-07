Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Brigadier Expands Precious Metal Rich Copper Discovery at Picachos

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Rock chip channel sample at La Gloria mine includes 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper across 0.72 m.

VANCOUVER, September 7, 2021 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV: BRG|)(FSE:B7LM|)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further analytical results from additional trenches across the Colinas copper-silver discovery as well as results from the historic La Gloria Gold Mine at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property").

At Colinas, Trench BRG-50651 was collared 56 metres east-northeast of BRG-50250 (results in press release dated Aug. 4, 2021) and excavated by hand to the northwest for 81 metres. The principal result of BRG-50651 is 0.35% copper and 9 g/t silver across 30 metres between 51 and 81 metres. The anomaly is open to the northwest as shown on the map below. A further 112 metres to the northwest, BRG-50823 returned a result of 60 g/t silver, 0.11% copper and 0.21% lead across 5 m. This includes a result of 257 g/t silver, 0.21% copper and 0.45% Pb across 1 m between 4 and 5 m. Forty-five metres southwest of BRG-50250, BRG-50735 was excavated to the northwest for 113 metres. This trench is on the northwest bank of the arroyo El Habal and bedrock was partially discovered in between deep overburden. From here, an anomaly of 0.11% copper and 5 g/t silver was measured across 54 metres between 18 and 72 metres. At the end of the trench between 110 and 111 metres, one sample returned 1.43 g/t gold, 135 g/t Ag, 0.06% copper, 0.32% lead, 36 ppm molybdenum, 0.17% bismuth, 41 ppm tungsten and 74 ppm tin. This result is notable as it indicates that gold is present in the porphyry environment in sericitic alteration assemblages as well as in veins and stockwork deposits in propylitic and argillic altered volcanic rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property.

Rob Birmingham, CEO, comments, "The exploration team led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson continue to expand on previous successes at the Picachos Project. We're pleased to see the precious metals rich, copper discovery announced on August 4th is growing in scale and providing the company with exceptional targets for further inspection. Furthermore, we are excited with the discovery of high grade gold, silver and copper in rock chip channel samples at the historic La Gloria mine. We look forward to providing shareholders with continued assays from these new discovery areas as they are received."

Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan (380 m) showing several trenches across Colinas with results for copper and silver.

La Gloria Gold Mine is located 4.2 kilometres southeast of Colinas at 950 metres elevation. Mine access is an easterly trending adit 106 metres long that intercepts a honeycomb stope approximately 100 metres long and 1.5 metres wide that trends northwesterly. Sixteen rock-chip channel sample lines were cut across pillars in the stope. The best overall result was 20.76 g/t gold, 15 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.57% Pb and 1.70% Zn across 0.72 m from BRG-50017. This includes 0.12 m of 123.56 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 2.8% copper, 1.35% Pb and 8.00% Zn.

Fig. 2 Cross-Section of La Gloria showing the location of sample line BRG-50017. Stockwork veining in the hanging wall to La Gloria is modeled from 230 linear metres of trenching southwest of the adit.

Southwest of La Gloria, 230 linear metres of rock exposed by the bulldozer were sampled at one-metre intervals in eight individual trenches. In this area there are numerous prospect pits and shallow workings for gold hosted in pyroclastic rocks intercalated with intermediate volcanic flows. The most significant result is 25 metres of 0.53 g/t Au, 0.34% Pb and 0.57% Zn in BRG-121950 between 18 and 43 metres. This includes 2 metres of 3.05 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.60% Pb and 0.81% Zn between 41 and 43 metres.

Approximately 215 metres NW of La Gloria, exploration of historic soil sample MTA-50409 with values of 1.15 ppm Au resulted in discovery of the Ranas Vein. The best result from 7 cuts across Ranas is BRG-29957 with values of 6.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.36% Zn across 1.7 metres.

Mechanized trench BRG-50601 was cut across La Cocolmeca Vein 330 metres north of La Gloria. An overall result of 0.39 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.08% Pb and 0.29% Zn was returned across 17 metres between 48 and 65 metres. Most of the gold is between 63 and 64 metres with values of 4.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.47% Zn and 14 ppm W across 1 m.

Eighty metres northwest of La Gloria, Brigadier trenched 47 linear metres under historic soil samples MTA-50413 and 50414 with values of 1.13 and 1.53 ppm gold, respectively. Trench BRG-50501 has an overall result of 0.62 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.24% Zn between zero and 35 metres and exposed a geological contact between a glassy quartz porphyritic rhyolite flow-dome (0-22 m) and intermediate pyroclastic country rocks (22-47 metres). The glassy rhyolite is cut by hairline microcrystalline veinlets of quartz with epidote. Gold values in this stockwork/disseminated mineralization range from 0.2 to 0.64 ppm between the interval 0-13 metres, with an average value of 0.35 g/t Au across the first 13 metres. Between 13 and 22 metres, the western contact of the flow-dome contains 1.26 g/t gold across 9 metres with a maximum value of 3.57 g/t Au across 1 m (18-19 m). This type of rhyolite-hosted disseminated/stockwork gold with low base metal values has only been recently documented on the Property at a different flow dome near Santa Elena, 1.4 kilometres northeast of this prospect. This flow-dome has surface dimensions of approximately 250 metres by 350 metres merits further exploration as a disseminated/stockwork gold deposit.

Appendix

Analytical results for trenches on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit. TW = True Width

From (m)

To (m)

TW (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

Bi (ppm)

W (ppm)

Sn (ppm)
BRG-50501

0.0

35.0

35.0

0.62

2

79

1176

2418

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

17.0

19.0

2.0

3.37

2

41

112

89

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

34.0

35.0

1.0

2.41

4

108

4196

4245

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121863

5.0

10.0

5.0

0.45

1

38

410

901

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121714

19.0

20.0

1.0

1.32

DL

163

2120

11400

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121714

37.0

38.0

1.0

1.58

DL

45.3

240

712

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121714

100.0

137.0

43.0

0.21

DL

243

974

2563

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121714

137.0

143.0

6.0

4.99

3

772

2192

8397

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-27119

0.0

0.6

0.6

2.15

8

2343

7598

14503

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-27121

0.0

1.3

1.3

7.06

21

6415

3516

5125

DL

9

8

DL
including

1.1

1.3

0.2

41.05

36

30000

2269

3197

DL

42

27

DL
BRG-50002

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.40

DL

394

1393

3714

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50004

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.03

DL

147

993

3500

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50006

0.0

0.7

0.7

2.09

14

1875

7346

9427

DL

10

9

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

14.02

49

10800

13300

25400

4

56

33

DL
BRG-50008

0.0

1.0

1.0

2.62

DL

269

1729

5848.1

DL

DL

8

DL
including

0.1

0.5

0.4

7.07

DL

405

3213

4589

DL

DL

14

DL
BRG-50011

0.0

1.0

1.0

3.20

5

741

4121

18870

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

0.1

0.1

0.1

22.34

9

2839

23700

20200

4

DL

11

DL
BRG-50013

0.0

0.7

0.7

1.35

5

733

3035

14032

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

4.06

8

1378

2492

7627

DL

DL

11

DL
BRG-50015

0.0

1.0

1.0

6.19

9

9647

6273

11447

2

13

13

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

75.87

61

113000

37400

116000

7

137

104

DL
BRG-50017

0.0

0.7

0.7

20.76

15

5373

5716

16753

3

7

12

DL
including

0.6

0.7

0.1

123.56

50

28000

13500

79600

6

31

48

DL
BRG-50019

0.0

0.7

0.7

11.53

15

2402

3644

7108

2

5

10

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

11.80

20

3584

5876

13700

2

8

17

DL
including

0.1

0.6

0.5

2.44

10

1184

3294

2263

2

3

5

DL
including

0.6

0.7

0.1

26.82

50

7747

3800

9899

3

13

16

DL
BRG-50023

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.84

DL

787

1351

6672

1

3

7

DL
BRG-50025

0.0

1.0

1.0

8.45

16

3884

13791

2860

3

11

14

DL
including

0.0

0.4

0.4

18.54

20

7847

28386

4357

7

23

25

DL
BRG-50030

0.0

0.7

0.7

4.50

5

1817

3433

3324

2

4

9

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

35.76

9

6901

9105

9841

10

18

38

DL
BRG-50032

0.0

1.0

1.0

10.75

7

858

6497

6058

1

5

15

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

64.70

23

4832

15700

33900

5

27

107

DL
BRG-50034

0.0

0.6

0.6

16.36

23

1355

17532

6639

1

8

19

DL
including

0.0

0.1

0.1

94.55

56

5409

19900

32200

6

15

36

DL
BRG-121863

8.0

10.0

2.0

0.85

DL

23

159

36

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121880

0.0

39.0

39.0

0.20

DL

242

3321

5631

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

1.0

2.0

1.0

0.49

DL

193

514

1168

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

7.0

9.0

2.0

2.09

3

318

934

1709

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

11.0

12.0

1.0

0.02

DL

1034

8570

20000

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

24.0

26.0

2.0

0.89

DL

222

5817

4877

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121920

4.0

22.0

18.0

0.57

DL

27

1416

2105

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

10.0

11.0

1.0

2.78

DL

16

668

893

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

21.0

22.0

1.0

2.52

DL

152

3348

5146

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-121950

18.0

43.0

25.0

0.53

DL

130

3364

5737

DL

DL

7

DL
including

26.0

28.0

2.0

1.21

DL

62

2182

6316

DL

DL

8

DL
including

41.0

43.0

2.0

3.05

8

889

6035

8093

DL

DL

13

DL
BRG-117281

6.8

7.0

0.2

3.57

14

1721

1749

43900

DL

10

42

DL
BRG-117281

9.0

10.0

1.0

0.58

DL

151

5232

12400

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-117294

16.0

30.0

14.0

0.90

DL

226

3246

3499

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

23.0

25.0

2.0

2.79

DL

964

4463

7358

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

19.0

20.0

1.0

3.12

DL

31

4029

1094

DL

DL

11

DL
including

28.0

30.0

2.0

1.25

DL

60

1665

1760

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-117328

7.0

15.0

8.0

1.29

DL

27

4242

6812

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

8.0

9.0

1.0

3.17

DL

78

3943

7355

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

10.0

11.0

1.0

3.08

3

2

3968

6401

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

13.0

14.0

1.0

2.64

DL

8

3231

4470

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-117344

0.5

1.5

1.0

1.21

DL

23

6312

12200

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-117344

19.5

29.5

10.0

0.70

DL

42

4269

10117

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

19.5

20.5

1.0

2.19

DL

3

3736

6106

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

28.5

29.5

1.0

1.97

4

227

6761

33400

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50042

0.0

0.7

0.7

4.06

DL

40

4161

3964

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50048

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.27

3

1147

4890

30500

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-27358

0.0

3.5

3.5

1.80

13

81

1016

1757

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-27362

0.0

0.7

0.7

19.13

11

134

1820

2680

2

DL

DL

DL
BRG-25202

0.0

0.8

0.8

7.17

10

333

4930

3910

DL

DL

31

DL
BRG-25203

2.0

3.0

1.0

20.14

36

1420

7390

25100

6

DL

20

DL
BRG-25204

0.0

0.3

0.3

16.69

37

167

6390

849

17

DL

98

DL
BRG-29936

0.0

0.3

0.3

4.28

9

1541

6796

29800

2

DL

25

DL
BRG-29938

0.0

2.0

2.0

1.50

6

1250

5132

4811

1

DL

28

DL
including

0.0

0.5

0.5

4.17

9

685

6806

4699

1

DL

38

DL
including

1.9

2.0

0.1

11.30

13

26800

4138

17400

8

DL

35

DL
BRG-29941

0.0

0.4

0.4

9.18

8

2561

16000

6644

3

DL

72

DL
BRG-29942

0.0

1.1

1.1

3.26

10

1964

11455

19473

2

DL

20

DL
including

0.3

1.1

0.8

4.26

8

2186

11400

20100

2

DL

18

DL
BRG-29944

0.0

1.1

1.1

7.19

8

921

2825

14600

DL

DL

13

DL
including

0.0

0.3

0.3

25.77

16

2040

3629

36500

DL

DL

20

DL
BRG-29948

0.0

0.4

0.4

6.80

40

17

216

60

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-27033

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.26

12

84

2163

703

9

DL

13

DL
BRG-29950

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.26

1

36.6

168

1386

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-29951

0.0

0.3

0.3

5.61

10

75.6

904

11100

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-29957

0.0

1.7

1.7

6.63

11

30

493

3642

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

0.7

1.7

1.0

9.95

16

34

705

5361

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-29959

0.0

0.6

0.6

2.75

17

94.9

279

305

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-29960

0.0

0.2

0.2

16.67

26

157

423

3392

3

DL

11

DL
BRG-29961

0.0

0.4

0.4

2.53

21

2790

4739

21300

4

8

DL

DL
BRG-29962

0.0

0.7

0.7

2.3

19

137

470

751

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50601

48.0

65.0

17.0

0.39

7

889

765

2879

1

DL

6

DL
including

52.5

53.0

0.5

2.32

27

2944

2868

4939

4

DL

11

DL
including

63.0

64.0

1.0

4.36

6

856

1483

4703

2

DL

14

DL
BRG-50176

2.0

12.0

10.0

0.52

DL

93

1059

1888

DL

DL

DL

DL
including

6.0

7.0

1.0

2.37

DL

283

2449

2496

DL

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50820

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.03

11

547

355

274

13

54

29

29
BRG-50823

0.0

5.0

5.0

0.02

60

1134

2082

154

4

109

14

DL
including

4.0

5.0

1.0

0.02

257

2142

4459

315

2

278

27

DL
BRG-50651

8.0

15.0

7.0

0.01

9

135

250

57

22

848

155

16
BRG-50651

35.0

51.0

16.0

0.01

3

525

68

293

2

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50651

51.0

81.0

30.0

0.01

9

3455

52

245

7

5

7

DL
BRG-50735

18.0

72.0

54.0

DL

5

1119

35

141

35

7

8

7
BRG-50735

104.0

113.0

9.0

0.22

39

254

840

525

30

342

21

25
including

110.0

111.0

1.0

1.43

135

623

3182

538

36

1694

41

74
BRG-29966

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.20

3

126

212

231

6

DL

18

27
BRG-29967

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.01

3

2137

22

136

2

DL

DL

DL
BRG-50460

0.0

5.0

5.0

0.01

1

285

95

330

46

DL

678

25
including

2.0

3.0

1.0

0.01

1

176

122

129

61

DL

2460

55
BRG-50466

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.04

9

327

260

573

24

85

14

14
BRG-50469

0.0

11.0

11.0

0.01

3

599

18

97

25

DL

20

6
including

1.0

2.0

1.0

0.06

16

3240

18

105

90

DL

DL

DL

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Ltd.
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662898/Brigadier-Expands-Precious-Metal-Rich-Copper-Discovery-at-Picachos


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

Brigadier Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DNV3
CA1089093001
www.brigadiergold.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap