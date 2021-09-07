Seahawk Gold Corp. September 2021 Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 7, 2021 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") is pleased to inform our shareholders that our outlook continues to strengthen on the back of recent exploration successes.

The total 2021 Seahawk Exploration program will incorporate 60 km of line cutting and induced polarization surveys followed by 5,000 meters of diamond drilling split roughly 50/50 Touchdown/Xtra Point and the Blitz properties.

The Touchdown Property is surrounded by Osisko Mining where overburden sampling has shown significant gold in tills down ice of the Property.

Touchdown Property will focus on diamond drilling over the immediate areas where highly anomalous to economic Au mineralization was encountered in the 2019 drill program (5.2g Au/t over 4.1m, 13.8g Au/t over 1.0m and numerous .4 to .5g/t Au in Holes TD-19-02, 06, 07m, 08, and 11). The 2019 Au intersections were all associated with intense alteration and sulphide mineralization. The results of the induced polarization surveys will guide drill hole locations.

The Blitz Property is contiguous with and located approximately 5km north of the Grevet Mine Property. The Blitz exploration program will be designed to follow up on the Au intersections on the mineralized intersections found in Hole BE-19-01 (1.1g/t Au over4.4m and two other sections that returned .4g/t Au over 14 to 16m), the area around Hole BE-19-03 where the hole intersected a 7 meter sugary quartz vein usually associated with Au mineralization. Other areas to be examined will be complex structural areas as are present underlying the Blitz north-west claim block as well as other areas. Again the results of the induced polarization surveys will guide diamond drill hole locations.

The Xtra Point Property will host a limited exploration program involving line cutting, a detailed induced polarization survey and depending on positive results, a diamond drill hole to follow up mineralized angular boulders found in 2019.

Seahawk Gold Corp. feels that the 2019 drill program results show that on both the Touchdown and the Blitz Properties we have started evaluating mineralized systems that show great potential to host economic gold deposits and with the planned exploration program we can more precisely identify and expand these deposits.

This press release was approved by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Gold Corp. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

