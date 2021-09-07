Decade Increases Amount of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Stewart, September 7, 2021 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (the "Company") has provided an additional update to the terms of the financing it announced on August 26th, 2021. The Company is now using its best efforts to raise an aggregate of up to $841,250.

The flow-through offering will now be comprised of up to 7,625,000 flow-through units, at a price of $0.07 per flow-through unit, for gross proceeds of up to $533,750. Each flow-through unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.10 per share, for a period of 24 months.

The offering of non-flow-through units will now be comprised of up to 6,150,000 units, at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $307,500. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.08 per share, for a period of 24 months.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through units will be expended on the Company's properties located in British Columbia and the proceeds from the sale of non-flow-through units will be used for working capital purposes.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any units issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the private placement.

For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Decade Resources Ltd.

"Randolph Kasum"

Randolph Kasum,

Director

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This news release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95752