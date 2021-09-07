Aurania Resources Ltd. Completes Its First Environment, Social and Governance Report

Toronto, September 7, 2021 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its first, annual Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, through the assistance of Onyen Corporation's innovative ESG software solution for resource companies. The report is presented as an ESG scorecard and can be accessed via a link on the Company's website.

This report dovetails with the Company's ISO14001 certification for its environmental work achieved in 2020 and renewed in 2021. Both the ISO registration and the ESG report provide yardsticks against which Aurania can measure its efforts to minimize its already small environmental footprint, find ways of makings its social outreach more effective, while maintaining its strict governance standards through its Board of Directors and entire management team. A short video that captures some of the challenges and aspirations of our local stakeholders, the Shuar indigenous people, is available on Aurania's website and can be viewed here.

Aurania's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron commented, "President Guillermo Lasso has provided unequivocal guidance as to how he would like to see the resource industry develop in Ecuador; to drive economic growth through leadership that provides exemplary social engagement and environmental stewardship. Our entire team has heard the President's message and is rising to that challenge. Our maiden ESG report, coupled with our ISO14001 registration, provide evidence of our commitment, but more importantly, help us to measure our progress and challenge us to do better."

About Onyen

Onyen Corporation is a Canadian company that offers resource companies an innovative software solution to efficiently complete their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting obligations; manage their risks; heighten their ESG profile; and be included in institutional funding channels and potentially provide access to alternative sources of capital. For more information on Onyen - planet earth's ESG reporting system -, please visit www.onyen.com.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Aurania believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

