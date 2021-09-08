Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Sept. 08, 2021 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a bridge loan agreement (the "Agreement") with Sandfire BC Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. ("Sandfire BC"), the Company's largest shareholder, and Tintina Montana Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Tintina Montana").



Pursuant to the Agreement, among other things, Sandfire BC will lend an aggregate of up to US$12.0 million to Tintina Montana (the "Loan") through one or more advances. The Loan shall bear interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum, payable in monthly installments, and the Loan will have a latest maturity date of June 30, 2022, subject to the terms of the Agreement.

In connection with the Loan, the Company will act as guarantor to Sandfire BC. Tintina Montana will issue a promissory note to Sandfire BC in respect of each advance under the Loan on the date of the applicable advance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Loan to complete the proposed work program on the Company's Black Butte Copper Project and working capital purposes. The Company intends to service and repay the Loan by completing either debt or equity financings.

No securities of the Company are issuable under the Agreement. The Agreement and any subsequent financing is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

