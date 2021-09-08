GR Silver Mining Announces High-Grade Au-Ag Discovery at the GAP Area

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2021 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) - announces that it has received high-grade results from the exploration sampling program of newly discovered Au-Ag rich epithermal veins in the GAP Area, located between the San Juan and San Marcial Areas in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Highlights

Channel sampling highlights include:

0.30 m @ 10.72 g/t Au and 251 g/t Ag

0.35 m @ 0.81 g/t Au and 1,450 g/t Ag

0.30 m @ 2.77 g/t Au and 363 g/t Ag

Rock chip sampling highlights include:

0.54 g/t Au with 3.5% Pb and 11.8% Zn

1.60 g/t Au with 440 g/t Ag

Results to be followed up by recently announced surface core drill program

GAP Area Discovery

Since the acquisition of 100% of the concession containing the GAP Area in March 2021, GR Silver Mining's team has advanced an exploration program that links the San Marcial, San Juan and Plomosas Areas. The Company now controls seven kilometres of structural trend between San Marcial and San Juan, which hosts the new GAP Area discovery (Figure 1).

Over the past months, the Company has completed geological mapping, reconnaissance of old workings, a ground geophysical survey and collected channel samples over an extensive epithermal vein system within the GAP Area. This key zone links two areas that now host NI 43-101 mineral resource estimates1,2, and has not previously been explored.

Initial reconnaissance and sampling indicate that the high-grade Au-Ag concentrations are associated with well zoned, low-temperature epithermal veins and include amethystine quartz, among other quartz types, and with low sulphide content. Locally, some of the veins exceed 10% combined lead and zinc (Table 1). Systematic sampling of the different veins led to the definition of a 2 km2 large prospective zone in the GAP area.

The mapped geology shows that the volcaniclastic-sedimentary and andesitic tuff units that host the veins in the GAP Area are likely to be underlain by several intrusive diorite plugs.

GR Silver Mining's discovery of Au-Ag rich veins in the GAP Area supports the proposed model of a large district-scale vein and breccia system between the San Marcial and San Juan Areas. The GAP Area is one of five new areas in the Company's current drill program, which is testing areas outside of the recently announced NI 43-101 mineral resource estimates2.

Table 1: Selective Channel Sample and Rock Chip Assay Results - News Release September 8, 2021

Samples Sample Type UTM North UTM East Apparent

width*

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % 19322 - 19324 Channel Sample 2547027 448314 0.9 3.76 137 0.1 0.4 includes Channel Sample 2547027 448314 0.3 10.72 251 0.1 0.5 15665 Channel Sample 2546849 448205 0.4 3.76 142 na na 15672 Channel Sample 2546739 448334 0.35 0.81 1,425 0.1 na 19326 - 19328 Channel Sample 2547027 448314 1.3 1.30 96 0.2 0.7 includes Channel Sample 2547027 448314 0.4 3.06 155 0.5 1.6 15662 Channel Sample 2546846 448195 0.9 2.87 156 na na 15641 - 15643 Channel Sample 2546806 448173 0.9 1.08 129 na na includes Channel Sample 2546806 448173 0.3 2.77 363 na na 15635 Rock Chip Sample 2546760 448264 - 1.09 36 na na 18363 Rock Chip Sample 2546847 448213 - 4.75 230 na na 15681 Rock Chip Sample 2546527 448173 - 1.06 488 na na 15688 Rock Chip Sample 2547432 448046 - 0.54 12 3.5 11.8 15695 Rock Chip Sample 2547016 448324 - 1.60 440 0.1 0.1 15706 Rock Chip Sample 2544575 448009 - 0.48 64 14.7 0.7

* Channel sample widths are apparent widths only. Insufficient structural information is available at this stage to estimate true width with confidence.

Selective sample results in this table represent results with gold >1.0 g/t Au, or silver >200 g/t Ag, or lead+zinc >10% Pb+Zn. na = no significant result (<0.1%)

________________________________

1 See News Releases dated February 7, 2019 and June 12, 2020 (San Marcial) 2 See News Release dated August 23, 2021 (San Juan/ Plomosas)

Figure 1 - Geologic Map of the GAP Area with sample locations and highlights of high-grade Au-Ag results

* See here for location of the GAP Area at the Plomosas Project

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca commented "The progress of GR Silver Mining's exploration program in new areas continues to deliver positive results. We are encouraged by the initial results from the GAP Area, as well as the magnitude of the epithermal system based on our first ever sampling program. Drilling is planned to further test the high-grade mineralization in the GAP Area. These first high-grade gold and silver values show that the GAP Area has significant potential to connect the seven kilometre long vein system from San Marcial to San Juan, as another step in consolidating the mineral potential of the entire Plomosas Project."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this News Release related to the exploration program were reviewed and/or prepared under the supervision of Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo. He has approved the disclosure herein.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within two contiguous Projects - La Trinidad and Plomosas (which includes the integrated San Marcial Area). In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 778 km2 of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 kilometres in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Mr. Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo.

President & CEO

