Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd's: Jordan Trimble Provides Interview Update on Partner Company's Completion of Radiometric Survey

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada which was ranked as the best mining jurisdiction to work in globally by the Fraser Institute in 2017.The Company has been acquiring top tier exploration projects at attractive valuations culminating in five uranium properties totalling approx. 200,000 hectares throughout the Basin. In July 2016, Skyharbour secured an option from Denison Mines (TSE:DML) to acquire a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, now the flagship project, which hosts the high grade Maverick Zone. The Company is run by a strong management and geological team who are major shareholders with extensive capital markets experience as well as focused uranium exploration expertise in the Basin.In this segment Mr. Trimble discusses Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy's Announcement of the Completion of a Radiometric Survey and Updates Plans For The East Preston Uranium Project. We also explore a macro view of the uranium sector with a comparison between September 2021 and September 2020 fundamentals.To view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106903/syhTo view the press release, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5934492C





About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:



Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.





Source:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Contact: Riley Trimble Corporate Development and Communications Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Telephone: 604-416-2978 Toll Free: 800-567-8181 Facsimile: 604-687-3119 Email: info@skyharbourltd.com www.skyharbourltd.com