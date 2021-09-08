Nubian Completes Gravity Survey at Fosterville East Gold Project, Victoria, Australia

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Fender Geophysics has completed a 50-line km gravity survey on the Company's Fosterville East property (EL006668) in the Central Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The initial geophysical campaign comprised five east-west and one north-south lines utilizing existing road access where possible. Two lines passed close to historic gold workings in the area.

Martin Walter, President and CEO of Nubian stated, "We are pleased to have completed this geophysical survey on our 60 square kilometre Fosterville East exploration concession which lies only 18km east of Kirland Lake's Fosterville gold mine. The survey results will be combined with soil sampling to identify drill targets for a later drilling program. We look forward to advising shareholders of the structural geological interpretation of the gravity results over the next few weeks."

Geology

Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville mine with gold reserves of 2.6m oz (see https://www.kl.gold/) is located approximately 18 km from the western boundary of the Company's 100% owned Fosterville East property. The exploration licence is bounded to the east by the west dipping Mount William Fault, which also forms the boundary between the Melbourne Zone to the east and the Bendigo Zone to the west. The Bendigo Zone consists of a conformable sequence of Ordovician deep marine quartz-rich turbidites, underlain by Cambrian sediments and volcanics. It is these sedimentary sequences that host gold at the Fosterville mine. The Heathcote greenstone belt is on the western side of the exploration licence.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the Fosterville East Gold Project has been approved by Mark Saxon, an advisor to Nubian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mark Saxon is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

