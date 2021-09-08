New Found Intercepts 111.4 g/t Au over 2.65 m and 76.8 g/t Au over 2.80 m at Lotto Main Vein: Doubles the Vertical Depth to 200 m

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2021 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce recently received assay results from seven holes drilled at the Lotto Zone ("Lotto"), located approximately 2 km north of the Keats Zone discovery. These holes were completed as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000 m diamond drill program at its 100% owned Queensway Project ("Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Highlights

Highlight intervals are summarized below. Additional results are provided in Table 2.













Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-233 169.20 171.85 2.65 111.36 Lotto Main NFGC-21-278 131.35 133.40 2.05 15.54 Lotto Main NFGC-21-311 294.65 297.45 2.80 76.81 Lotto Main Including 294.65 296.55 1.90 112.51

* Note that the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping implying true widths in the range of 80% to 90% of reported intercepts. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and minimum width of 2 m; grades have not been capped in the averaging.

The interval of 76.81 g/t Au over 2.80 m in NFGC-21-311 is almost 90 m vertically deeper than the previously reported interval in NFGC-21-201 which yielded 683.1 g/t Au over 2.45 m (see press release dated June 23, 2021) and has doubled the depth of the Main Vein to over 200 m vertically, starting at surface and open to depth.



The high-grade intervals reported to date occur in a steeply (78°) east-dipping vein that is part of a network of north-south striking vein arrays that are spatially associated with the Lotto Baseline Fault Zone, a splay of the Appleton Fault Zone. Recent drilling has defined the vein network over a 340 m x 325 m area that remains open in all directions (see the plan view, 2D cross section, 3D composite cross section and long section in Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 below).



The Company continues to test new targets at Lotto with current exploration focused on extending the Lotto Main Vein to depth and along strike.



The mineralization drilled at Lotto is often characterized by massive and vuggy textured veins containing very fine visible gold, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite and ammonium-illite which are common traits found in epizonal systems, similar to the high-grade gold mineralization encountered at Keats (Figure 5).

Greg Matheson, P.Geo. COO of New Found, stated: "The Lotto Main Vein structure continues to show strong continuity and consistent widths of high-grade gold mineralization from two to ten plus meters width downhole (note that true widths are estimated at 80% to 90% of reported drill interval widths). While numerous secondary mineralized structures exist outside the Main Vein structure, we have started to target expansion of the Main Vein at depth with significant intercepts of 111.36 g/t over 2.65 m (NFGC-21-233) and 76.81 g/t Au over 2.80 m (NFGC-21-311). NFGC-21-311 is the deepest hole drilled to date and demonstrates significant persistence of continuity of the Lotto Main Vein to depth. The grades and widths at Lotto are outstanding and we are very excited to be consistently hitting these high-grade intervals as we step out to depth and along strike."

Drill-hole Details













Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-109 146.55 148.60 2.05 6.17 Lotto And** 152.70 161.50 8.80 19.30 Lotto Main Including 154.20 157.40 3.20 51.30 And 179.00 181.00 2.00 1.03 Lotto NFGC-21-205 216.00 219.00 3.00 4.75 Lotto Main NFGC-21-211





NSV Lotto Main NFGC-21-233 169.20 171.85 2.65 111.36 Lotto Main NFGC-21-278 131.35 133.40 2.05 15.54 Lotto Main NFGC-21-285 163.40 167.30 3.90 6.99 Lotto Main NFGC-21-311 294.65 297.45 2.80 76.81 Lotto Main Including 294.65 296.55 1.90 112.51

Table 2: Summary of results reported in this release

* Note that the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping implying true widths in the range of 80% to 90% of reported intercepts. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and minimum width of 2m, grades have not been capped in the averaging. ** Results released on March 23, 2021, from NFGC-21-109 updated with additional secondary zone results.













Hole No. Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-21-109 300 -45 252 659012 5428912 NFGC-21-205 299 -46 254 659059 5428890 NFGC-21-211 297 -45.5 426 658943 5428864 NFGC-21-233 298 -45.5 342 659024 5428935 NFGC-21-278 299 -45.5 207 658984 5428985 NFGC-21-285 298 -45.5 201 659006 5428970 NFGC-21-311 299 -45.5 321 659107 5428914

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this release

Photos of Drill Core

Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in hole NFGC-21-311.

Queensway 200,000m Drill Program Update

Approximately 38 percent of the 200,000 meters have been drilled to date with approximately 21,000 meters of core pending assay results. Nine core rigs are currently operating, with a tenth scheduled to start in Q3 2021.

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 80% to 90% of reported core lengths. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either complete sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia, or by entire sample screened metallic screen fire assay at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The complete sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated Sept 8, 2021, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000 m drill program at Queensway. Nine rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs in Q3 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $115 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

