Announcement of a private placement of Units

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) announces its intent to undertake a non-brokered private placement with investors relying on a prospectus exemption pursuant to Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions (the ?Placement?). The Placement consists of a maximum of 15,000,000 Units for an amount of $1,500,000. This private placement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Unit price is $0.10 and consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder thereof to subscribe for one common share at $0.15 per share for a period of 18 months after the closing date of the private placement.

The proceeds of the Placement will be mainly used by Sirios to advance its Cheechoo gold project, as well as for general purposes.

Sirios can pay up to 6 % of the total amount as finder's fee. Directors, officers and employees may participate in this placement.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. This private placement is subject to regulatory approval and filings.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Qu?bec, Canada. Sirios Resources Inc. focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

Visit our website at www.sirios.com or contact:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

514-918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

